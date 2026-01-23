Brompton Split Corp. Enhanced Equity Income ETF Declares Increased Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CLSA) Brompton Funds (“Brompton”) is pleased to announce an increase in the monthly distribution of Brompton Split Corp. Enhanced Equity Income ETF (the “ETF”) to $0.18 per unit for record dates from January to March 2026. This new distribution amount represents a 38.5% annualized increase from fourth quarter distributions.

When the Fund was launched on March 20, 2025, cash distributions were expected to be approximately 12% per annum ($1.20 per annum or $0.10 per month) on the initial $10.00 net asset value (“NAV”) per unit. The most recent NAV per unit of the ETF was $14.42 as of January 22, 2026 and the ETF has paid cash distributions of $1.14 per unit in aggregate. Brompton currently expects cash distributions to be approximately 15% per annum, based on the most recent NAV per unit.

CLSA provides a diversified portfolio of split corp. Class A shares in one ETF with high, tax efficient monthly distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation.

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date January 30, 2026 February 13, 2026 February 27, 2026 March 13, 2026 March 31, 2026 April 15, 2026



About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other Toronto Stock Exchange traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETF, to the future outlook of the ETF and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETF. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.