JCDecaux : Shareholders of APG|SGA approve the selective opting up clause, paving the way for the sale of APG|SGA shares to NZZ

Shareholders of APG|SGA approve the selective opting up clause, paving the way for the sale of APG|SGA shares to NZZ

Paris, January 23rd, 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced on 12 December 2025 that a share purchase agreement was signed between JCDecaux SE and NZZ, under which JCDecaux SE will sell 325,519 APG|SGA's shares, corresponding to 10.85% of the share capital of APG|SGA.

The completion of this transaction requires, among other things, the introduction of an opting-up provision in the articles of incorporation of APG|SGA. At today's extraordinary general meeting, the shareholders of APG|SGA approved the introduction of an opting-up provision, which ensures that the completion of the share purchase does not trigger a mandatory offer by NZZ. This establishes the statutory conditions for the completion of the transaction. Subject to antitrust approvals, the completion of the sale is expected to take place in Q2 2026.

Upon completion of this transaction, the stake in APG|SGA will be reduced to around 5.6%. This deal will generate cash proceeds for JCDecaux SE of c. 71mCHF, i.e. c.76mEUR1 before transaction costs.

1 EUR/CHF exchange rate of 0.9281 as of January 23, 2026.

