Launch of AEKE K1 & B1 Combo: Transforming the “Home Gym” into a Plug-and-Play All-in-One Solution

New York, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the product launch, AEKE introduces the Strength Mirror AEKE K1 AI-Powered Smart Home Gym, paired with the AEKE B1 Fitness Bench, as a groundbreaking step in premium home fitness technology. The AEKE K1 & B1 Combo is designed for direct-to-consumer delivery and reimagines what a home gym can be—compact, intelligent, wall-mount-ready, and immediately usable out of the box.

The AEKE home gym transforms traditional workout equipment into a plug-and-play, all-in-one solution that replaces multiple machines while delivering AI-driven personalization, real-time coaching, and immersive entertainment, without subscription fees.

Product Overview: AEKE K1 Smart Home Gym





The AEKE K1 is a next-generation AEKE smart home gym that combines intelligent strength training, cardio assessment, posture analysis, and digital coaching into a single mirrored unit. Unlike conventional AEKE gym equipment or fragmented AEKE exercise equipment, the K1 integrates AI personal training, adaptive resistance, and data-driven feedback into a sleek, foldable form factor.

The K1 features AI-powered weight recommendations that automatically adjust resistance up to 220 lb via a smooth digital servo motor. It uses a 3D camera and advanced algorithms for real‑time posture correction, movement feedback, and performance reporting based on 42 skeletal tracking points and 17 key points, preventing injury and optimizing training. So, users train safely and efficiently across more than 320+ exercises for full‑body workouts and 140+ professional courses.

Suitable for beginners to advanced users, covering strength, endurance, flexibility, and cardiovascular assessment (based on ACSM standards).

Backed by Real-World User Experience (No Guesswork)





Designed for modern households, the AEKE home workout equipment experience emphasizes clarity, confidence, and measurable results. Beginners benefit from guided onboarding and AI fitness assessments, while advanced users leverage detailed performance reports to break through plateaus.

Users consistently highlight how the K1’s real-time feedback replaces guesswork with actionable insight. From correcting squat depth to stabilizing core engagement, the system functions like an always-available personal trainer. This makes AEKE fitness equipment accessible to users of varying ages, skill levels, and goals.

Thanks to the AEKE B1 Fitness Bench, workouts expand seamlessly into full-body strength routines, functional training, and family-friendly fitness sessions.

6D AI Fitness Assessment





What sets AEKE apart from other AEKE workout equipment on the market is its 6D AI Fitness Assessment. It involves evaluating the user’s body composition, cardio capacity, posture, flexibility, and strength in one unified system. Unlike traditional home-gym machines that focus on isolated metrics, the K1 delivers a comprehensive, science-backed approach according to ACSM standards.

Other noteworthy innovations include:

Voice and visual instant corrections for movement accuracy

for movement accuracy AI-generated personalized workout plans based on individual goals

based on individual goals Automated progress tracking with quantifiable data feedback

with quantifiable data feedback No subscription fees, eliminating long-term content costs

This no-subscription model positions the K1 as a high-value alternative to connected fitness platforms that rely on recurring payments.

Quick Installation & Foldable Design

The AEKE K1 Smart Home Gym system is engineered for real living spaces. It’s foldable and occupies just 0.3m2 when folded, roughly the size of a doormat. The one-click folding system, auto-release safety protection, and plug-and-play setup mean no drilling, no installation, and no technical hurdles.

Recognized with Red Dot, IDA, and international CMF awards, the K1 boasts the minimalist design. It functions as both a premium mirror and a powerful piece of AEKE home gym appliances. Its wall-mount-ready format also supports media logo visibility, aligning with AEKE’s DTC strategy and modern home aesthetics.

Entertainment and Family Use

With 10+ interactive fitness games, the system transforms workouts into engaging, motion-based experiences that encourage participation from kids, partners, and friends. These games combine light competition, real-time movement tracking, and visual feedback to keep users motivated while promoting healthy activity.

Family members can challenge one another, track progress together, or simply enjoy playful movement sessions in a safe, guided environment. By blending entertainment with exercise, the AEKE K1 helps build consistent fitness habits and makes staying active a natural part of everyday family life.

Market Validation and Value for Money

Market demand for smart fitness solutions continues to grow, and AEKE’s momentum reflects this trend. The AEKE K1 raised over $1.4 million USD on Kickstarter, attracting backers from more than 60 countries and validating strong global interest in intelligent, space-efficient AEKE home gym equipment.

When compared with competing smart gyms that require subscriptions or multiple accessories, the AEKE K1 & B1 Combo offers compelling long-term value. Enjoy premium hardware, lifetime content updates, and multi-function capability in a single purchase.

Availability and Direct-to-Consumer Delivery

The AEKE K1 AI-Powered Smart Home Gym and AEKE B1 Fitness Bench are now available for direct purchase via AEKE’s official website, with delivery across Europe and North America. Designed for fast setup and immediate use, the combo supports home gyms in living rooms, offices, and garages alike.

About AEKE

AEKE was built to eliminate guesswork in fitness. By combining smart design with real-time data and AI insight, AEKE creates AEKE exercise equipment that helps users train with purpose, not hype. With a growing global community and a focus on measurable progress, AEKE continues to redefine what modern AEKE home workout equipment can achieve.

For more information, visit www.aeke.com .



