Newly Rebranded DealFlow Events’ DealFlow Discovery Conference (Formerly “Microcap Conference”) to Introduce Private Company and Pre-IPO Tracks in January 2026

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealFlow Events today announced that its newly rebranded DealFlow Discovery Conference (formerly Microcap Conference) will take place January 28–29, 2026, at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In this expanded edition of the conference, fully vetted private and pre-IPO companies will participate alongside public issuers, reflecting DealFlow’s continued evolution with the capital markets.

The conference will host more than 125 presenting companies and over 500 institutional, accredited, and retail investors for two days of high-impact company presentations, unlimited concierge-style one-on-one meetings, expert discussions on capital formation, and extensive networking opportunities.

Designed as a premier discovery platform for growth companies, the DealFlow Discovery Conference is expected to attract more than 1,250 attendees, including senior executives, high-net-worth investors, equity research analysts, brokerage professionals, hedge fund managers, and other market participants. The agenda features a multi-track format with dedicated presentation tracks for Public Issuers, Foreign Issuers, Venture-Backed Companies, and Private Equity-Backed (Pre-IPO) Companies. These stage-specific tracks are structured to deliver focused insights, facilitate meaningful investor connections, and enhance overall engagement.

Conference highlights include CEO-led company showcases, private one-on-one meetings with professional investors, and panel discussions featuring industry experts sharing perspectives on market trends and evolving investment strategies. Alan Patricof, Chairperson and Co-Founder of Primetime Partners and author of No Red Lights: Reflections on Life, 50 Years in Venture Capital, and Never Driving Alone, will serve as the conference keynote speaker. A full list of speakers is available on the conference website.

Presenting companies represent a broad range of sectors, including financial services, cybersecurity, healthcare, biotechnology, clean energy, and media. A complete list of participating companies is also available online.

The DealFlow Discovery Conference distinguishes itself as a “networking-first destination event,” combining professional programming with curated social experiences. Featured events include a welcome party hosted by The Money Channel on Tuesday evening at Premier NightClub, a cocktail reception on Wednesday, and a Thursday poker tournament sponsored by The Nuvo Group, offering attendees the opportunity to compete for cash prizes while networking in a relaxed setting.

For added convenience, attendees traveling from midtown Manhattan may take advantage of private round-trip luxury bus transportation to and from the venue.

The event is supported by leading sponsors and partners, including Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, Loeb & Loeb, Lucosky Brookman, Calabrese Consulting, and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP.

The Registration is now open! Don’t miss this unique opportunity to connect with top executives and investors. Secure your spot today: https://dealflowdiscoveryconference.com/registration/

Hotel rates will be increasing from January 9th, 2026. Book your room without delay, here .

About DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events, the host of hundreds of conferences over the past 21 years, is renowned for its Microcap, SPAC, PIPE, Reg A, Activist Investor, Venture Debt, and other investment-themed conferences. For more information and a list of upcoming events, please visit https://DealFlowEvents.com .

DealFlow Events Contact:

Phillip LoFaso

Roslyn, New York

phillip@dealflowevents.com

(516) 876-8006

www.dealflowevents.com

Corporate Communications