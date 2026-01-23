Insurance Expert Aileen Dugan of Portsmouth, NH, Breaks Down Insurance Needs for HelloNation

PORTSMOUTH, N.H, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What kind of insurance do you actually need in Portsmouth? That question receives a detailed, practical answer in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Insurance Expert Aileen Dugan of Portsmouth, NH. In a city shaped by coastal weather, historic homes, and changing work styles, insurance decisions depend heavily on where and how people live. The article explores how different types of coverage protect Portsmouth residents from common risks they may not fully realize.

For renters living near the waterfront or in downtown apartments, renters' insurance in Portsmouth, NH, is more than just a way to protect personal items. The article highlights that a standard renters' policy can also help cover temporary housing if a fire or water issue displaces tenants. Given high short-term rental costs, such support is often essential. Liability coverage within these policies also matters when living in close quarters, especially if a guest is injured or damage extends to neighboring units.

Homeowners face a different set of concerns. Homeowners insurance in coastal NH must account for aging structures, weather exposure, and unique building materials often found in older or historic Portsmouth homes. According to the HelloNation article, one central blind spot is roof and exterior damage that may not be fully covered under standard policies. With coastal winds and water events becoming more frequent, property owners need to pay closer attention to the specific terms of their policies.

One of the article's key points is the importance of flood insurance in NH, particularly for homes near the coast. Standard homeowners' insurance does not cover flood damage, even from storm surge or heavy rainfall. Surprisingly, even homes located outside official flood zones can be at risk. The article makes clear that understanding flood exposure is essential for anyone living in or near Portsmouth’s waterfront areas.

Vehicle owners also face unique risks in this compact, walkable city. While Portsmouth residents may not log many miles, the article notes that auto insurance coverage remains crucial. Tight city streets, seasonal tourism traffic, and icy winter conditions increase accident risk. In these cases, liability coverage often proves more valuable than basic damage protection, especially given rising medical expenses associated with collisions.

Work-from-home setups add another layer of complexity to insurance needs in Portsmouth. Many residents operate small businesses or freelance from their homes. While homeowners' or renters' policies may provide limited coverage, the article notes that a separate home office insurance policy is often required to cover business equipment or professional liability adequately. Even a small side project can create coverage gaps that only become apparent after a denied claim.

The HelloNation article underscores that insurance decisions should reflect how people in Portsmouth actually live and work. It’s not about having the most policies, but about having the right ones. Balancing coastal weather, shared living spaces, and flexible employment requires careful planning and regular reviews. From renters insurance in Portsmouth, NH to auto insurance coverage and home office insurance, the best approach is one that anticipates risk before it becomes a problem.

