Aja Health and Wellness Inc. Announces Agreement Between Assured Diagnosis Inc. and Greatway Financial Inc. and Implementation of New Electronic Medical Records Software for GOeVisit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aja Health and Wellness Inc. ("Aja" or the "Company") (TSXV:Aja) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Assured Diagnosis Inc. ("ADI"), has signed a broker agreement (the "Agreement") with Greatway Financial Inc. ("Greatway"), an Insurance Managing General Agency licensed across Canada. Pursuant to the Agreement, Greatway will be authorized to market and solicit enrollments for ADI's MyCare Ally program in every province of Canada, except Quebec. Greatway anticipates launching its marketing initiatives for GOeVisit on February 7, 2026.

MyCare Ally is a full-spectrum healthcare support service that provides personalized assistance and access to medical care for individuals and families. The service includes initial diagnosis assistance by qualified healthcare professionals, independent clinical reviews, treatment summaries, virtual medical care through GOeVisit provided by licensed physicians, diagnostic imaging coordination and access to a secure digital health information portal.

Electronic Medical Records Software for GOeVisit

The Company also announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aja Health Inc., will be moving GOeVisit, its platform to deliver customer-focused virtual health consultations, to a new Electronic Medical Records ("EMR") software system. The new EMR software will provide increased functionality to expand services through GOeVisit to provide monitored programs, including the GLP-1 initiative for weight management, lab requisition services, and expanded virtual testing services. It is expected that the GOeVisit platform will move to the new EMR software on January 28, 2026.

