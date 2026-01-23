Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverForward founder and portfolio manager Brian Ferdinand has been named “Breakout Trader of the Year,” a distinction that follows a remarkably strong start to 2026 for both him and the firm. The honor reflects Ferdinand’s system-driven approach, strict risk discipline, and steady performance across volatile market conditions. Under his leadership, EverForward’s focus on disciplined strategy and institutional-grade infrastructure has fueled the firm’s emergence as a rising presence in global markets.

EverForward kicked off the new year by unveiling a refined trading vision under Ferdinand’s leadership, centered on building a culture of clarity, discipline, and selective action. This forward-looking strategy – moving away from constant activity toward intentional, high-quality decision-making – has quickly translated into early momentum for the firm. Industry observers have taken note of Ferdinand’s philosophy of “less hustle, more precision,” which emphasizes patience over speed and selectivity over volume. By focusing on high-quality trades and sustained performance, Ferdinand exemplifies a new breed of trading leadership defined by discipline and consistency.

“Our success so far in 2026 isn’t about trading more – it’s about trading smarter,” said Brian Ferdinand. “We’ve stayed disciplined with our strategy and maintained a clear vision of the market’s opportunities. By structuring our decisions and knowing when not to trade, we ensure that when we do take a position, it truly counts.”

Analysts have lauded Ferdinand’s clear thinking under pressure, even drawing comparisons to high-profile market figures known for blending conviction with restraint. EverForward’s early achievements under his guidance underscore how a focus on timing, risk management, and strategic patience can deliver strong results in volatile environments. “Breakouts don’t happen by accident – they happen when process finally catches up with preparation,” Ferdinand noted in a recent interview, reflecting the extensive preparation behind his rapid ascent.

As a thought leader in the trading space, Brian Ferdinand’s influence extends beyond day-to-day market operations. He is a member of the Forbes Business Council, a prestigious invitation-only community for senior executives and industry leaders recognized for their professional achievements and impact ￼. Through this platform, Ferdinand regularly shares insights and collaborates with fellow leaders, further solidifying his reputation for strategic vision and a disciplined market approach ￼. Many observers note that Ferdinand’s most impactful work may still lie ahead ￼ – and with EverForward’s building momentum and his voice on the Forbes Council, he is well-positioned to seize the opportunities 2026 brings.

Sources: Forbes Business Council Press Release; OC Daily Markets Insider; Washington Business Journal; GlobeNewswire – EverForward LLC

About Brian Ferdinand — Portfolio Manager & Trader, EverForward:

Brian Ferdinand is a Portfolio Manager and Trader at EverForward, where he is responsible for portfolio construction, active trading, and firm-wide capital deployment. He leads EverForward’s trading operations with a disciplined focus on execution quality, structured risk management, and consistent performance across varying market environments.

His work centers on identifying asymmetric opportunities, managing drawdowns, and enforcing strict risk parameters while adapting dynamically to evolving market conditions. EverForward operates with a performance-driven mindset, prioritizing clarity of strategy, capital preservation, and scalable trading frameworks.

Brian plays a central role in shaping EverForward’s trading philosophy, ensuring that decision-making remains data-driven, accountable, and aligned with long-term objectives.

He is also a newly selected member of the Forbes Business Council, a prestigious, invitation-only community of senior executives and business leaders. You can review his published insights and contributions here:

https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Brian-Ferdinand-Portfolio-Manager-Trader-EverForward/a3ecf5cb-f89e-411e-9625-5d67737104c5

About Everforward:

EverForward is a trading firm focused on portfolio construction, active trading, and execution across liquid global markets. The firm emphasizes clarity of strategy and scalable trading frameworks designed for consistent performance.

⸻

About Brian Ferdinand — Strategic Advisor, Helix Alpha:

Brian Ferdinand serves as a Strategic Advisor to Helix Alpha, providing market insight and execution-oriented perspective to support the firm’s quantitative research and trading initiatives. In this role, he works closely with the Helix Alpha team to help align strategy design with real-world market behavior and practical execution considerations.

His advisory focus includes strategy evaluation, risk awareness, and the application of systematic models within live trading environments. Brian contributes a practitioner’s viewpoint, helping ensure that research-driven strategies remain robust, scalable, and responsive to changing market dynamics.

Through his advisory role, he supports Helix Alpha’s mission to develop precise, disciplined, and resilient trading systems.

Brian is also a member of the Forbes Business Council, a prestigious, invitation-only organization. His published work and commentary can be reviewed here:

https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Brian-Ferdinand-Portfolio-Manager-Trader-EverForward/a3ecf5cb-f89e-411e-9625-5d67737104c5

About Helix Alpha Systems:

Helix Alpha Systems Ltd is a UK-based quantitative research and systems engineering firm focused on the development of algorithmic trading strategies. The firm provides end-to-end research, modeling, and execution system design while maintaining strict separation from capital management and advisory activities.