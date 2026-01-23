Mr. Electric of Phoenix Metro Celebrates 1,200 Google Reviews Milestone in Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Electric of Phoenix Metro proudly announces it has reached a significant milestone of 1,200 Google Reviews, maintaining an impressive 4.9-star rating. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to providing reliable electrical services, reflecting the growing demand for quality electrical solutions in the Phoenix area.

Mr. Electric of Phoenix Metro - Sean LaPointe, owner

Owner Sean LaPointe expressed his gratitude for this accomplishment: “We are thankful for the support of our community and our dedicated team. This milestone highlights our commitment to being the best electrician Phoenix, AZ has to offer. Our goal is to deliver exceptional service as the preferred residential and commercial electrician in the Phoenix Metro area,” he said.

This milestone is particularly meaningful for LaPointe, who is celebrating his 15th year with Mr. Electric. “It’s rewarding to see our hard work recognized by our customers. Their positive feedback inspires us to keep improving and expanding our services,” he added.

Mr. Electric of Phoenix Metro offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the needs of both homeowners and businesses. These services include panel repair and replacement, EVSE installation, surge protection, lighting upgrades, and backup generator installation. By providing high-quality solutions, Mr. Electric ensures that its customers can rely on them for all their electrical needs.

The company serves a wide area, including communities such as Maricopa, Casa Grande, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, Glendale, Cave Creek, Carefree, Buckeye, Goodyear, Surprise, and Sun Lakes. Mr. Electric is known for its same-day response and a skilled team with an average of over 10 years of experience. Each technician is fully bonded and insured, offering peace of mind to customers seeking a trustworthy Phoenix electrician.

LaPointe emphasized the importance of trust and reliability in their business: “We understand that our customers depend on us for their electrical needs. As we look to the future, we are committed to continuing our growth and expanding our services to better serve the community,” he said.

Mr. Electric of Phoenix Metro is not only experienced and fully licensed, but it also contributes to the local economy by creating jobs and partnering with local vendors. Their skilled workforce is dedicated to providing high-quality electrical services, ensuring safety and satisfaction for every customer.

For more information about Mr. Electric of Phoenix Metro and to experience the best electrical services in the area, contact us at 480-582-1249 or visit our website at https://mrelectric.com/phoenix-metro.

Mr. Electric of Phoenix Metro - Team

About Mr. Electric of Phoenix Metro

Mr. Electric of Phoenix Metro, established in 2000, has been a trusted provider of electrical services for both residential and commercial customers for over two decades. With a focus on safety, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company has built a solid reputation in the Phoenix community. Serving a wide range of communities, including Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Carefree, Buckeye, Goodyear, and Surprise, Mr. Electric is committed to meeting the diverse electrical needs of its clients. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including panel upgrades, EVSE installations, surge protection, lighting upgrades, and backup generator installations—all designed to ensure that homeowners and businesses have access to high-quality electrical solutions tailored to their specific needs. As part of the Neighborly family, Mr. Electric of Phoenix Metro is backed by a network of trusted home service brands, enhancing its commitment to providing exceptional service.

Press Inquiries

Sean Edward LaPointe

Owner, Mr. Electric of Phoenix Metro

Phone: 480-582-1249

Address: 9831 S 51st St #C115, Phoenix, AZ 85044, United States

Email: seanl [at] mrelectricphx.com

Website: https://mrelectric.com/phoenix-metro