Mr. Handyman of Northern St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties Celebrates 800 Google Reviews Milestone, Solidifying Its Reputation in South Bend, IN

South Bend, IN, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Handyman of Northern St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties proudly announces a significant milestone: reaching 800 Google Reviews while maintaining an impressive 4.8-star rating. This achievement underscores the increasing demand for reliable handyman services in South Bend and nearby communities, particularly as homeowners embark on seasonal improvement projects.

Mr. Handyman of Northern St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties - David Sipp, Owner

David Sipp, owner of Mr. Handyman, expressed his appreciation for the support received from both the community and his dedicated team. “I am grateful for the trust our customers place in us. We strive to be the best handyman South Bend has to offer, and this milestone reflects our commitment to quality and service.”

With 800 reviews, Mr. Handyman continues to set a high standard for excellence in home repair and maintenance. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including residential and commercial handyman services, drywall repair, plumbing and electrical work, home remodeling, and flooring services in South Bend, IN.

Mr. Handyman serves homeowners throughout South Bend and neighboring areas such as Granger, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Goshen, Plymouth, New Carlisle, and Osceola. Known as a South Bend handyman specialist, the company prides itself on unique advantages like same-day responses and an average of 10 years of experience among its skilled technicians. Additionally, the team is fully bonded and insured, ensuring peace of mind for every customer.

Sipp emphasizes the importance of trust and reliability in their service model. “As we look toward the future, our goal is to continue expanding our services while maintaining the high standards our customers expect. We aim to be the most reliable handyman South Bend residents need, ensuring that every homeowner feels confident in our work.”

The success of Mr. Handyman is not just about the numbers; it’s also about the community. The team prides itself on creating local jobs and fostering partnerships with local vendors, which contributes to the economic growth of South Bend and its surrounding areas.

For more information about Mr. Handyman of Northern St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties or to schedule a service, please call 574-318-3890 or visit the website https://www.mrhandyman.com/northern-st-joseph-elkhart-counties for more information.

Mr. Handyman of Northern St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties - technician and van

About Mr. Handyman of Northern St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties

Founded in 2008, Mr. Handyman of Northern St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties is a trusted, locally owned and operated company for home repair and maintenance services, dedicated to meeting the residential and commercial needs of homeowners and business owners in South Bend and the surrounding communities of Granger, Goshen, Elkhart, and Mishawaka. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the team is fully bonded, background-checked, and insured, offering a wide range of services tailored to each client's needs. Backed by the Neighborly® network of trusted service brands, the company is committed to delivering reliable workmanship and outstanding customer service.

Press Inquiries

David Sipp

Owner, Mr. Handyman of Northern St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties

Phone: 574-318-3890

Address: 51591 State Hwy 933, South Bend, IN 46637, United States

Email: david.sipp [at] mrhandyman.com

Website: https://www.mrhandyman.com/northern-st-joseph-elkhart-counties