Severe Winter Weather Hits Half the Nation: Michael J. Epstein of The Epstein Law Firm Offers Guidance on Staying Safe and Knowing Your Legal Rights

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With winter storms sweeping across the United States , nearly half the population is under severe weather warnings, creating dangerous conditions for pedestrians, drivers, and property owners. In a timely new article, Michael J. Epstein, founder of The Epstein Law Firm, shares his perspective on staying safe during icy conditions and explains the legal rights of individuals injured in winter accidents.

Titled “Injured on Ice or by a Snow Plow in New Jersey? Know Your Legal Rights This Winter,” Epstein’s article examines the risks posed by snow, ice, and freezing rain, including slip-and-fall accidents, black ice injuries, and collisions with snow plows. Epstein highlights the responsibilities of property owners, snow removal contractors, and municipalities, emphasizing that negligence in maintaining safe walkways or operating winter equipment can lead to serious injuries—and legal liability.

“Winter injuries are often dismissed as minor accidents, but they can have long-term consequences,” said Epstein. “Property owners and municipalities have a legal duty to maintain safe conditions, and understanding your rights after an accident is critical for protecting yourself.”

The article also provides practical guidance for anyone injured in icy conditions, from documenting the scene to seeking medical attention and contacting a personal injury attorney promptly. Epstein stresses that timely action is essential, particularly in cases involving municipalities, where strict filing deadlines apply.

Michael J. Epstein is a New Jersey personal injury attorney dedicated to helping individuals injured due to negligence, unsafe property conditions, and preventable accidents. His latest article aims to empower residents with both safety tips and legal insights during the hazardous winter season.

