RISE Capital Unveils New Client Resources to Strengthen Long-Term Financial Planning

RISE Capital, led by founder Alex Angst, unveiled new client resources, including its book RISE to Financial Freedom and a shift to operating as an Independent Financial Advisor. The firm reinforces its focus on fiduciary duty, tax-aware strategies, and personalized, long-term financial planning solutions.





Photo courtesy of RISE Capital

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Capital, an independent financial advisory firm, is enhancing its suite of client resources with a renewed focus on its planning guide, the book RISE to Financial Freedom, and its transition to operating as an Independent Financial Advisor (FA). Together, these offerings provide clients with additional avenues for long-term financial planning while preserving the firm’s core focus on fiduciary responsibility and tax-aware strategies.

RISE Capital Introduces New Client Resources

RISE to Financial Freedom is a practical guide for experienced savers and near-retirees. Now available on Amazon, the book outlines foundational concepts in retirement planning, risk management, income strategies, and tax considerations, and is structured to help readers organize their finances into a cohesive plan.

Authored by RISE Capital’s founder, Alex Angst, CKA®, CFP®, the book shares his personal journey to financial freedom and the bold yet critical decisions that led him to where he is today. The book also serves as an introduction to RISE Capital’s process for individuals who may not yet be working directly with an advisor but want to understand better the steps involved in building a long-term strategy.

“The book was written for people who have done a lot right already but still feel uncertain about their next steps,” Alex shares. “It breaks planning into clear, actionable stages so readers can see how their savings, investments, and tax decisions fit together over time.”

Meanwhile, RISE Capital’s independent advisory platform is intended to complement this educational approach. Operating as an Independent FA allows the firm to access a broader range of investment tools and planning solutions without being tied to a single provider’s product lineup. This structure supports customized portfolios and planning strategies tailored to each client’s specific goals, risk tolerance, and tax circumstances.

Alex adds, “Moving into the independent space gives us more flexibility in how we build and implement plans. It allows us to evaluate a wider set of options and focus on what best aligns with each client’s long-term interests.”

Fiduciary Duty and Tax Planning Remain Central

While RISE Capital is expanding the ways clients can interact with its planning framework, the firm emphasizes that its core services remain unchanged. Fiduciary advice, one of the clients’ most valued services, shapes how recommendations are made, fees are structured, and long-term relationships are managed.

Rather than treating fiduciary duty as a marketing label, RISE Capital embeds it in practical day-to-day decisions: advice comes before products, planning is comprehensive rather than transactional, and compensation and potential conflicts are clearly disclosed.

This includes ongoing monitoring and adjustments as markets, laws, or life circumstances evolve, as well as tax-aware decision-making that focuses on what clients keep after taxes, not just headline returns. Every strategy is evaluated through the lens of a client’s goals, risk tolerance, tax picture, and family priorities.

Tax planning also remains a key component of RISE Capital’s service model. With many Americans concerned about the risk of outliving their savings and the impact of inflation and taxes on retirement income, coordinated tax strategies have become increasingly important. The firm’s planning process incorporates tax considerations into decisions about contribution strategies, withdrawal sequencing, Roth conversions, business exits, and legacy planning.

By combining an accessible planning guide, an independent advisory structure, and ongoing fiduciary and tax-focused services, RISE Capital aims to meet clients at different stages of their financial journey. Individuals can begin by engaging with RISE to Financial Freedom to understand core concepts, then choose to work directly with the firm to implement and refine their plans as their circumstances evolve.

“These resources are designed to complement one another,” Alex notes. “The book gives people a framework, the independent platform provides flexibility in implementation, and our core fiduciary and tax planning work helps ensure everything is aligned with their long-term objectives. The focus is on giving clients clear, consistent support as they navigate decisions that may span decades.”

Please visit RISE Capital’s website for more information about its services.

About RISE Capital

RISE Capital is a financial advisory firm founded by Alex Angst, CKA®, CFP®, a certified financial planner and certified kingdom advisor with more than 15 years of industry experience. Based in the U.S., the company's mission is to help individuals and families build financial confidence for retirement while ensuring their plans remain true to core values such as family, faith, and freedom.

Alex is recognized for blending financial expertise with a commitment to faith and family principles, offering a unique approach to retirement and legacy planning. RISE Capital's service model provides easy financial planning, with its accessible one-page financial plan and personalized fiduciary services, integrating investment and insurance strategies tailored to clients' needs.

OneSeven is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. All titles listed for individuals associated with RISE Capital represent the individual’s role with RISE Capital, and not their role with OneSeven. Services are provided under the name RISE Capital, a DBA of OneSeven. Insurance Products offered through AA Insurance Advisors, LLC. Business Insider is not affiliated with RISE Capital or OneSeven in any capacity. Compensation was provided in exchange for this feature.

Contact Details:

Contact person: Alex Angst, CKA®, CFP®

Company name: RISE Capital

Website: https://risecapitalusa.com/

Email: info@risecapitalusa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2058dd14-9079-4b74-842f-d2ea453dbbc2