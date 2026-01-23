AGM Group Announces Closing of US$25 Million Equity Line of Credit Facility

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH), a publicly-listed company at US market engaged in both crypto ASIC chip design (“ASIC”) and high-performance computing server production, today announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “ELOC Purchase Agreement”) with an institutional investor (the “Investor”), pursuant to which the Company has the right, but not the obligation, to issue and sell, from time to time, ordinary shares of the Company to the Investor for aggregate gross proceeds of up to US$25 million, representing an equity line of credit facility (the “ELOC”).

Pursuant to the ELOC Purchase Agreement, the Company may, at its discretion, deliver one or more purchase notices to the Investor from time to time, requiring the Investor to purchase a specified number of ordinary shares, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent set forth in the ELOC Purchase Agreement, including an effective resale registration statement registering the Investor’s resale of the shares. The purchase price for any ordinary shares sold under the ELOC will be determined in accordance with the pricing provisions set forth in the ELOC Purchase Agreement, which are based on the market price of the Company’s ordinary shares during the applicable measurement period.

Pursuant to the ELOC Purchase Agreement, the Company issued to the Investor a five-year warrant to purchase 608,777 ordinary shares at an exercise price of $2.4639 per share.

The ELOC provides the Company with flexible access to capital over the 24-month term of the facility. Proceeds from any sales of ordinary shares under the ELOC may be used by the Company for general corporate purposes, including working capital, project development, production financing, and other strategic initiatives.

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. is a publicly listed company in the United States focused on ASIC chip design, high-performance computing server production, and the development and production of crypto mining equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://agmhgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

