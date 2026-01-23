Diversified Energy Announces Departure of Randall Wade from Board of Directors

Diversified Energy Company (“Diversified Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC) today announced that pursuant to the terms of the Relationship Agreement executed with EIG Management Company, LLC (“EIG”) upon Diversified Energy’s acquisition of Maverick Natural Resources from investment funds managed by EIG and other owners in 2025, Randall Wade, Co-Founder of EIG, has today resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors following a reduction in EIG’s ownership of Diversified Energy below 10% of the Company’s outstanding shares. Mr. Wade has served as a valued member of the Board, contributing his deep expertise in energy investments and strategic growth. Mr. Wade's resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company.

“We are grateful for Randy’s leadership and guidance during a pivotal period for Diversified Energy,” said Rusty Hutson, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Energy. “His insights have been instrumental in shaping our acquisition strategy, integrating our transformative Maverick acquisition, and strengthening our position as a leading U.S. energy provider.”

The Company remains focused on delivering sustainable returns and creating shareholder value through its platform by acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash-generating energy assets, operational excellence, disciplined acquisitions, and innovative technology deployment.

