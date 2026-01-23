First Capital, Inc. Reports Record Annual and Quarterly Earnings

CORYDON, Ind., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FCAP), the holding company for First Harrison Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $16.4 million, or $4.89 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $11.9 million, or $3.57 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Interest income increased $6.4 million when comparing the two periods due to an increase in the average tax-equivalent yield(1) on interest-earning assets from 4.49% for the year ended December 31, 2024 to 4.85% for the same period in 2025, in addition to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets from $1.14 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $1.19 billion for the same period in 2025. Interest expense increased $16,000 when comparing the two periods. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased from 1.73% for the year ended December 31, 2024 to 1.66% for the same period in 2025, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased from $850.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $886.0 million for the same period in 2025. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased from 3.20% for the year ended December 31, 2024 to 3.61% for the same period in 2025. Refer to the accompanying average balance sheet for more information regarding changes in the composition of the Company’s balance sheet and resulting yields and costs from the year ended December 31, 2024 to the year ended December 31, 2025.

Based on management’s analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) on loans and unfunded loan commitments, the provision for credit losses decreased from $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. The decrease primarily reflected a lower incremental change in estimated lifetime expected credit losses under the Bank’s ACL methodology for loans and unfunded commitments compared to prior year. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $317,000 and $173,000 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Noninterest income increased $809,000 for the year ended December 31, 2025 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024 primarily due to the Company recognizing a $149,000 gain on equity securities for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to a $374,000 loss on equity securities for the year ended December 31, 2024. In addition, the Company recognized a $238,000 increase in gains on sale of loans as well as an increase of $73,000 in ATM and debit card fee income when comparing the two periods. These increases were partially offset by the Company recognizing a net $94,000 loss on sale of available for sale securities during the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to a net $32,000 gain on sale of available for sale securities for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Noninterest expenses increased $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. This was primarily due to increases in compensation and benefits and occupancy and equipment expenses of $1.3 million and $472,000, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits is due to increases in salary and wages associated with annual cost of living and performance related adjustments as well as increases in the cost of Company-provided health insurance benefits. The increase in occupancy and equipment expenses is primarily due to costs associated with snow removal across the Company’s branch network in the first quarter of 2025, as well as losses on the disposal of premises and equipment associated with two of the Bank’s branches, the upgrade of the Company’s call center system, and the demolition of one of the Bank’s branches.

Income tax expense increased $1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024 resulting in an effective tax rate of 17.7% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 15.6% for the same period in 2024. The increase in the Bank’s effective tax rate for the year reflects a higher proportion of net income being subject to taxation compared to the same period last year.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $4.9 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024.

Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased $1.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Interest income increased $1.6 million when comparing the two periods due to an increase in the average tax-equivalent yield(1) on interest-earning assets from 4.64% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 4.99% for the same period in 2025, in addition to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets from $1.15 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 to $1.20 billion for the same period in 2025. Interest expense decreased $182,000 as the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased from 1.76% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to 1.63% for the same period in 2025 while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased from $859.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to $886.3 million for the same period in 2025. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased from 3.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to 3.79% for the same period in 2025. Refer to the accompanying average balance sheet for more information regarding changes in the composition of the Company’s balance sheet and resulting yields and costs from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Based on management’s analysis of the ACL on loans and unfunded loan commitments, the provision for credit losses increased from $346,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to $350,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $103,000 and $24,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Noninterest income increased $358,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase is primarily due to the Company recognizing a $148,000 increase in gains on sale of loans and a $53,000 increase in ATM and debit card fee income when comparing the two periods. In addition, the Company also recognized a $22,000 gain on equity securities for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to a loss of $104,000 for the same period in 2024.

Noninterest expenses increased $276,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. This was primarily due to increases in compensation and benefits and advertising expenses of $502,000 and $58,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods. The increase in compensation and benefits is due to increases in salary and wages associated with annual cost of living and performance related adjustments as well as increases in the cost of Company-provided health insurance benefits. The increase in advertising expenses is primarily due to increased marketing expenses during the quarter. These increases were partially offset by decreases in professional services and occupancy and equipment expenses of $192,000 and $88,000, respectively. The decrease in professional services was primarily due to decreases in costs associated with fees for the Company’s core contract negotiations and decreased costs associated with the Company’s annual audit. The decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses was primarily due to insurance proceeds received during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 for one of the Bank’s branches damaged by a storm earlier in 2025.

Income tax expense increased $254,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024 resulting in an effective tax rate of 16.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 17.3% for the same period in 2024. The decrease in the Bank’s effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 is primarily due to adjustments associated with the final filings of the Company’s 2024 tax returns.

Comparison of Financial Condition at December 31, 2025 and 2024

Total assets were $1.27 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $1.19 billion at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents, securities available for sale and net loans receivable increased $31.4 million, $27.9 million, and $22.9 million, respectively, from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025. Deposits increased $56.6 million from $1.07 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.12 billion at December 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and foreclosed real estate) remained similar when comparing the periods being $4.3 million and $4.4 million at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, OPERATING DATA 2025

2024

2025

2024

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total interest income $ 14,803 $ 13,192 $ 56,847 $ 50,471 Total interest expense 3,602 3,784 14,697 14,681 Net interest income 11,201 9,408 42,150 35,790 Provision for credit losses 350 346 1,144 1,449 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,851 9,062 41,006 34,341 Total non-interest income 2,293 1,934 8,465 7,656 Total non-interest expense 7,323 7,047 29,562 27,828 Income before income taxes 5,821 3,949 19,909 14,169 Income tax expense 938 684 3,529 2,216 Net income 4,883 3,265 16,380 11,953 Less net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 4 3 13 13 Net income attributable to First Capital, Inc. $ 4,879 $ 3,262 $ 16,367 $ 11,940 Net income per share attributable to First Capital, Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 1.46 $ 0.97 $ 4.89 $ 3.57 Diluted $ 1.46 $ 0.97 $ 4.89 $ 3.57 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 3,340,500 3,347,043 3,345,645 3,346,161 Diluted 3,342,911 3,347,321 3,347,989 3,346,161 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Cash dividends per share $ 0.31 $ 0.29 $ 1.20 $ 1.12 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.57 % 1.10 % 1.34 % 1.02 % Return on average equity (annualized) 14.46 % 11.33 % 13.18 % 10.97 % Net interest margin 3.72 % 3.26 % 3.54 % 3.14 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) 3.79 % 3.33 % 3.61 % 3.20 % Interest rate spread 3.29 % 2.81 % 3.12 % 2.69 % Interest rate spread (tax-equivalent basis) (1) 3.36 % 2.88 % 3.19 % 2.76 % Net overhead expense as a percentage of average assets (annualized) 2.35 % 2.38 % 2.41 % 2.38 %





December 31, December 31, BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION 2025

2024

Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,288 $ 105,917 Interest-bearing time deposits 1,470 2,695 Investment securities 424,190 396,243 Gross loans 664,208 640,480 Allowance for credit losses 10,108 9,281 Earning assets 1,193,475 1,119,944 Total assets 1,271,995 1,187,523 Deposits 1,122,990 1,066,439 Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interest 137,797 114,599 Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans 1.52 % 1.45 % Non-performing assets: Nonaccrual loans 4,268 4,382 Accruing loans past due 90 days 83 — Foreclosed real estate — — Regulatory capital ratios (Bank only): Community Bank Leverage Ratio (2) 11.02 % 10.57 %

__________________________________

(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

(2) Effective March 31, 2020, the Bank opted in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) framework. As such, the other regulatory ratios are no longer provided.





FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2025

2024

Average Average Average

Yield/ Average

Yield/ Balance

Interest Cost Balance

Interest Cost (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Loans (1) (2): Taxable $ 641,291 $ 40,566 6.33 % $ 624,193 $ 37,974 6.08 % Tax-exempt (3) 10,522 446 4.24 % 9,805 377 3.84 % Total loans 651,813 41,012 6.29 % 633,998 38,351 6.05 % Investment securities: Taxable (4) 314,384 8,711 2.77 % 333,195 6,918 2.08 % Tax-exempt (3) 119,379 3,438 2.88 % 121,947 3,329 2.73 % Total investment securities 433,763 12,149 2.80 % 455,142 10,247 2.25 % Interest bearing deposits with banks (5) 104,385 4,502 4.31 % 52,036 2,651 5.09 % Total interest earning assets 1,189,961 57,663 4.85 % 1,141,176 51,249 4.49 % Non-interest earning assets 34,977 28,479 Total assets $ 1,224,938 $ 1,169,655 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 436,909 $ 5,280 1.21 % $ 433,495 $ 6,086 1.40 % Savings accounts 225,817 598 0.26 % 230,353 810 0.35 % Time deposits 223,315 8,819 3.95 % 156,534 6,331 4.04 % Total deposits 886,041 14,697 1.66 % 820,382 13,227 1.61 % FHLB Advances — — — 1,736 99 5.70 % Bank Term Funding Program Borrowings — — — 27,918 1,355 4.85 % Total interest bearing liabilities 886,041 14,697 1.66 % 850,036 14,681 1.73 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 205,822 203,699 Other liabilities 8,852 7,046 Total liabilities 1,100,715 1,060,781 Stockholders' equity (6) 124,223 108,874 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,224,938 $ 1,169,655 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 42,966 $ 36,568 Less: tax equivalent adjustment (816 ) (778 ) Net interest income $ 42,150 $ 35,790 Interest rate spread 3.12 % 2.69 % Interest rate spread (tax-equivalent basis) (7) 3.19 % 2.76 % Net interest margin 3.54 % 3.14 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (7) 3.61 % 3.20 % Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 134.30 % 134.25 %

_________________________________

(1) Interest income on loans includes fee income of $806,000 and $727,000 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(2) Average loan balances include loans held for sale and nonperforming loans.

(3) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the federal marginal tax rate of 21%.

(4) Includes taxable debt and equity securities and FHLB Stock.

(5) Includes interest-bearing deposits with banks and interest-bearing time deposits.

(6) Stockholders' equity attributable to First Capital, Inc.

(7) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.





FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) For the Three Months ended December 31, 2025

2024

Average Average Average

Yield/ Average

Yield/ Balance

Interest Cost Balance

Interest Cost (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Loans (1) (2): Taxable $ 648,238 $ 10,394 6.41 % $ 627,125 $ 9,748 6.22 % Tax-exempt (3) 10,194 109 4.28 % 11,339 123 4.34 % Total loans 658,432 10,503 6.38 % 638,464 9,871 6.18 % Investment securities: Taxable (4) 320,243 2,565 3.20 % 314,345 1,739 2.21 % Tax-exempt (3) 121,351 909 3.00 % 121,445 838 2.76 % Total investment securities 441,594 3,474 3.15 % 435,790 2,577 2.37 % Interest bearing deposits with banks (5) 104,355 1,040 3.99 % 79,155 945 4.78 % Total interest earning assets 1,204,381 15,017 4.99 % 1,153,409 13,393 4.64 % Non-interest earning assets 41,137 30,640 Total assets $ 1,245,518 $ 1,184,049 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 430,790 $ 1,219 1.13 % $ 437,573 $ 1,535 1.40 % Savings accounts 221,620 116 0.21 % 224,311 159 0.28 % Time deposits 233,890 2,267 3.88 % 185,112 1,936 4.18 % Total deposits 886,300 3,602 1.63 % 846,996 3,630 1.71 % FHLB Advances — — — — — — Bank Term Funding Program Borrowings — — — 12,621 154 4.88 % Total interest bearing liabilities 886,300 3,602 1.63 % 859,617 3,784 1.76 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 215,030 202,008 Other liabilities 9,257 7,294 Total liabilities 1,110,587 1,068,919 Stockholders' equity (6) 134,931 115,130 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,245,518 $ 1,184,049 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 11,415 $ 9,609 Less: tax equivalent adjustment (214 ) (201 ) Net interest income $ 11,201 $ 9,408 Interest rate spread 3.29 % 2.81 % Interest rate spread (tax-equivalent basis) (7) 3.36 % 2.88 % Net interest margin 3.72 % 3.26 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (7) 3.79 % 3.33 % Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 135.89 % 134.18 %

_______________________________

(1) Interest income on loans includes fee income of $207,000 and $210,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(2) Average loan balances include loans held for sale and nonperforming loans.

(3) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the federal marginal tax rate of 21%.

(4) Includes taxable debt and equity securities and FHLB Stock.

(5) Includes interest-bearing deposits with banks and interest-bearing time deposits.

(6) Stockholders' equity attributable to First Capital, Inc.

(7) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Management uses these “non-GAAP” measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability with prior periods, as well as with peers in the industry who provide a similar presentation, and provide a further understanding of the Company's ongoing operations. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(Dollars in thousands) Net interest income (A) $ 11,201 $ 9,408 $ 42,150 $ 35,790 Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 214 201 816 778 Tax-equivalent net interest income (B) 11,415 9,609 42,966 36,568 Average interest earning assets (C) 1,204,381 1,153,409 1,189,961 1,141,176 Net interest margin (A)/(C) 3.72 % 3.26 % 3.54 % 3.14 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (B)/(C) 3.79 % 3.33 % 3.61 % 3.20 % Total interest income (D) $ 14,803 $ 13,192 $ 56,847 $ 50,471 Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 214 201 816 778 Total interest income tax-equivalent basis (E) 15,017 13,393 57,663 51,249 Average interest earning assets (F) 1,204,381 1,153,409 1,189,961 1,141,176 Average yield on interest earning assets (D)/(F); (G) 4.92 % 4.57 % 4.78 % 4.42 % Average yield on interest earning assets tax-equivalent (E)/(F); (H) 4.99 % 4.64 % 4.85 % 4.49 % Average cost of interest bearing liabilities (I) 1.63 % 1.76 % 1.66 % 1.73 % Interest rate spread (G)-(I) 3.29 % 2.81 % 3.12 % 2.69 % Interest rate spread tax-equivalent (H)-(I) 3.36 % 2.88 % 3.19 % 2.76 %



