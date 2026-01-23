Cineplex Responds to Federal Court of Appeal Decision

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CGX) – The Federal Court of Appeal has upheld the Competition Tribunal’s September 2024 decision related to Cineplex’s presentation of its online booking fee, including the $39 million administrative monetary penalty.

Cineplex, Canada’s leading entertainment and media company, issued the following statement in response to the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision:

“We respectfully disagree with the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision. We continue to believe that our online booking fee has always been presented in a clear and prominent manner that fully complies with the spirit and letter of the law. We have reviewed the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision and will seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.”

