EverForward Trading’s Brian Ferdinand Joins Forbes Finance Council, Recognized for Market Leadership and Risk Discipline

London, UK, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverForward Trading announced today that Brian Ferdinand, Portfolio Manager and Trader at the firm, has been selected as a member of the Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only network of senior finance professionals curated by Forbes.





The Forbes Finance Council brings together executives, investors, and market operators who shape how capital is allocated, managed, and protected in increasingly complex environments. Members are chosen following a selective review process that evaluates professional impact, leadership experience, and demonstrated expertise within the financial sector.

Ferdinand’s appointment reflects his work at the intersection of trading, risk management, and decision-making under uncertainty. At EverForward Trading, he is responsible for portfolio oversight and execution strategy, with a focus on building repeatable frameworks that prioritize process integrity over short-term outcomes.

“Markets have a way of exposing weak assumptions very quickly,” said Ferdinand. “The challenge—and the opportunity—is to build decision frameworks that remain sound when conditions change. I look forward to contributing to conversations that bridge real market experience with broader leadership and financial strategy.”

As part of the Council, Ferdinand will collaborate with peers across asset management, banking, fintech, and institutional investing. He will also contribute original insights through Forbes-affiliated platforms, addressing topics such as market structure, risk behavior, and how disciplined thinking translates from trading floors to executive decision-making.

EverForward Trading views the appointment as a milestone that underscores the firm’s commitment to professional rigor, transparency of process, and long-term orientation in global markets.

info@everforwardtrading.com