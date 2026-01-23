WLTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors its investigation on behalf of Wealthfront Corporation (“Wealthfront” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WLTH) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

What Happened?

On December 12, 2025, Wealthfront completed its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) of 34,615,384 shares of common stock at a price of $14.00 per share.

On January 12, 2026, shares of Wealthfront published its first quarterly results as a publicly traded company. The results included net deposit outflows of $208 million, a stark reversal from the $874 million in inflows the company experienced during the same period a year earlier. During the Company’s earnings conference call held the same day, CEO David Fortunato attributed the decline to falling interest rates and emphasized the strategic importance of Wealthfront’s new home-lending business which he asserted would protect the Company from downside risk should interest rates continue to fall. Also on the call, Fortunato revealed that he personally owns a 95.1% stake in Wealthfront’s home-lending business and that the company may “revisit or revise the ownership structure.” On this news, the price of Wealthfront shares declined by $2.12, or approximately 16.8%, from $12.59 on January 12, 2026 to close at $10.47 on January 13, 2026.

Since the Company’s IPO, the price of Wealthfront shares have declined by $5.20 per share, or approximately 37.1%, from $14.00 per share on December 12, 2025 to close at $8.80 on January 20, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wealthfront securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com