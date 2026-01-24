CORRECTION - Domestic Metals Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services and provides further details on the engagement of Michael Pound

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wording in 3rd paragraph “Engagement of Michael Pound” has been corrected to reflect that Mr. Pound is no longer at arm’s length of the company.

Domestic Metals Corp. (the “Company” or “Domestic”) - (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) announces that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (“ICP”) to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of January 23, 2026 and is for four (4) months (the “Initial Term”) and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an “Additional Term”) unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm’s length party to the Company. ICP’s market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company’s shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company’s shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Engagement of Michael Pound

Pursuant to the Company’s news release dated December 11, 2025, the Company provides additional clarification pursuant to Michael Pound’s engagement. The Company added Michael Pound to its Investor Relations team. Michael has over 30 years of Market experience and also holds a wealth of knowledge including an extensive network within the small cap community. Mr. Pound will be focused on investor outreach to that community and provide shareholder and corporate communication services and other investor relations related services. Mr. Pound will be paid a monthly cash fee of C$7,500 per month plus applicable taxes. The agreement was entered into on February 17, 2025 and is for twelve (12) month term which will automatically renew for an additional one-year term, and shall thereafter renew for further one-year terms unless terminated pursuant to the terms of the agreement. On February 17, 2025, Mr. Pound was granted 500,000 options at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of five years and includes vesting provisions whereby one-quarter of the options vest every four months. Mr. Pound is no longer at arm’s length to the Company as he holds stock options and is a less than 5% shareholder of the Company.

Opportunity to Meet with Domestic’s Management

We appreciate meeting with our supporters and shareholders in person to provide a detailed update and as such are looking forward to seeing you at our booth #1101 at the VRIC in Vancouver on January 25-26, 2026 and booth #3139 at the Investors Exchange at the PDAC, March 1-4, 2026, in Toronto.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

