CZR Exchange Announces Upcoming Launch of CZR Card as Part of Major Platform Upgrade

George Town, Cayman Islands, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange, a next-generation digital asset trading and financial platform, today announced the upcoming launch of the CZR Card, a crypto-enabled debit card suite designed to bring everyday usability to digital assets. The CZR Card will debut as part of a broader CZR Exchange platform upgrade scheduled to roll out in the near term.

The CZR Card is built to seamlessly connect users’ digital assets with real-world spending, delivering a secure, intuitive, and globally usable payment experience. Fully integrated into the CZR Exchange ecosystem, the card enables users to move effortlessly between trading, asset management, and everyday transactions.

The initial CZR Card lineup includes three distinct editions, each combining functionality with refined design:

Black Edition – a premium metal card engineered for users seeking a high-end, statement experience

– a premium metal card engineered for users seeking a high-end, statement experience Charcoal Edition – a sleek, understated option with a minimalist aesthetic

– a sleek, understated option with a minimalist aesthetic Classic CZR – the platform’s signature card, redesigned for timeless appeal and everyday use

“Crypto adoption depends on usability,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder of CZR Exchange. “The CZR Card removes friction between digital assets and the real world. We designed it to feel familiar, elegant, and powerful, while remaining deeply integrated into the CZR Exchange platform.”

Designed to operate natively within CZR Exchange, the CZR Card allows users to manage spending, security controls, and account activity directly through their CZR account. Key features include seamless crypto-to-card functionality, enhanced security and transaction controls, global usability, and deep integration with CZR’s broader trading and financial ecosystem.

The card launch aligns with CZR Exchange’s broader mission to simplify access to digital finance while maintaining institutional-grade infrastructure, security, and user-centric design.

The CZR Card is expected to launch alongside the upcoming CZR Exchange platform upgrade. Additional details, including regional availability, supported assets, and feature rollouts, will be announced closer to launch.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

Media Contact

press@czrex.com

+1 (646) 555-0193





Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities or cryptocurrencies. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this release are solely those of the issuing company or its authorized representatives. The publisher, distributor, and any associated third parties make no representations or guarantees of profit, and explicitly disclaim any liability for losses or damages incurred as a result of using or relying on the information presented.

Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments carry a high level of risk, including the potential loss of all capital. There are no guarantees of performance, and markets may become illiquid or go to zero. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own independent research and consult with licensed financial professionals before making any investment decisions.

By accessing and reading this press release, you agree not to reproduce, distribute, or use this content for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. Use of this content signifies your acceptance of these terms.

For any questions or clarifications, please contact the issuing company directly. Do not contact the publisher, distributor, or any unrelated third party.