Promoting Remembrance: Canada’s role in Afghanistan 

OTTAWA, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion has responded to the current public discussion surrounding our Veterans’ role in Afghanistan. While the organization does not become directly involved in politicking, the current issue is directly related to its mission and presents an important platform to help educate.

Along with social media posts intended to reflect the realities and sacrifices of Veterans who were part of Canada’s mission in Afghanistan, the Legion is sharing the following statement:

“While the Legion is an apolitical organization, a central part of our mission is to Remember our Fallen. This is an opportunity to help remind and educate others about Canada’s role in Afghanistan, reinforce the need to support the Veterans who served, and remember those who never came home.”

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Incorporated in 1926, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With 270,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

