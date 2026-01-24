University Medical Center Southern Nevada Becomes First Hospital in Nevada to Earn Magnet Recognition

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University Medical Center Southern Nevada (UMC) has achieved Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), becoming the first hospital in the state of Nevada to earn one of the nation’s most prestigious recognitions of nursing excellence.

Magnet® designation is conferred to healthcare organizations that demonstrate outstanding patient outcomes, strong nursing leadership, and a culture of continuous improvement. 10 percent of all hospitals nationwide have earned this distinction, placing UMC among an elite group of healthcare organizations recognized for excellence in care delivery.

“This is a historic moment for healthcare in Nevada,” said Laura J. Wood, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, President of the American Nurses Credentialing Center. “UMC’s achievement reflects a deep commitment to nursing excellence and to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Earning Magnet designation signals to patients, families, and the community that this organization consistently meets the highest standards for safety, outcomes, and professional practice.”

“For patients and communities, Magnet recognition serves as a trusted indicator of care quality,” said Brad Goettl, DNP, DHA, RN, FAAN, FACHE, Chief Nursing Officer at the American Nurses Credentialing Center. “UMC’s achievement demonstrates a clear commitment to setting and sustaining high expectations for nursing practice and patient care.”

Magnet recognition is grounded in evidence and outcomes. Hospitals that achieve the designation demonstrate lower patient mortality rates, higher patient satisfaction, and improved nurse engagement and retention. UMC’s recognition affirms its investment in nurses as leaders, collaborators, and drivers of quality across patient care.

"We are now sending a powerful message to nurses across Nevada and beyond. Magnet helps us demonstrate that our profession is valuable, our expertise is essential and unique, and that excellence in practice, clinical care delivery, and elevating our profession isn’t just a static goal; it is a culture we live,” added Skip G Katipunan, MSN, RN, CIC, Infection Preventionist at UMC Southern Nevada. “It’s a reflection of the innovative spirit and continuous curiosity of nurses and our colleagues."

For more information about Magnet Recognition or the American Nurses Credentialing Center, visit www.nursingworld.org/ancc.

