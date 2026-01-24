SAVARA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Savara, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Savara (SVRA) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Savara on September 8, 2025 with a Class Period between March 7, 2024 and May 23, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Savara have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.





Details:

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the MOLBREEVI Biologics License Application ("BLA") lacked sufficient information regarding MOLBREEVI's chemistry, manufacturing, and/or controls; (ii) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the MOLBREEVI BLA in its current form; (iii) the foregoing made it unlikely that Savara would complete its submission of the MOLBREEVI BLA within the timeframe it had represented to investors; and (iv) the delay in MOLBREEVI's regulatory approval increased the likelihood that the Company would need to raise additional capital.





Plaintiff alleged that on May 27, 2025, Savara issued a press release "announc[ing] that the Company received [a refusal to file ("RTF")] letter from the FDA for the [MOLBREEVI BLA] as a therapy to treat patients with [aPap]." Specifically, Savara revealed that "[u]pon preliminary review, the FDA determined that the [MOLBREEVI BLA] was not sufficiently complete to permit substantive review and requested additional data related to Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC)." On this news, Savara's stock price fell $0.90 per share, or 31.69%, to close at $1.94 per share on May 27, 2025.





Next Steps:

