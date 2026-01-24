Keeping homes safe during this bitter cold, COUNTRY Financial® shares winter weather tips directly with clients combatting historic cold weather blast.

Bloomington, IL, Jan. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As severe winter weather and cold weather are hitting much of the nation, COUNTRY Financial is embracing new and innovative approaches to help clients keep homes safe, avoid losses, and keep rates affordable. COUNTRY is reaching out directly to clients across the country to provide useful information to avoid the kinds of home losses and damage when frozen pipes burst during cold weather.

“Clients are often the best line of defense to protect their homes during intense winter weather and cold,” says Jesse Kohlbecker, COUNTRY Vice President of Claims and Client Services. “By embracing a few simple but valuable practices, people can safeguard property and prevent the kinds of home losses that occur this time of year.”

Inside the home

Keep the thermostat at a consistent temperature to maintain a stable environment and prevent pipes from freezing.

Set the heat to at least 65 degrees Fahrenheit when not home to ensure a home stays warm enough to prevent freezing.

Allow faucets to drip to prevent pipes from freezing in cold weather.

Keep the garage door closed to keep the cold air out and the warm air in.

Open cabinets regularly to let warm air circulate, especially under sinks and near exterior walls.

Open doors throughout the house to circulate warm air and maintain an even temperature throughout the home.

Outside the home

Disconnect garden hoses and cover hose bibs with a foam cover to prevent frozen pipes.

Wrap insulation around exposed water pipes to protect them from freezing temperatures.

Visit all sheds, garages, barns on the property and take steps to protect them from the cold.

Clean out gutters to prevent ice dams and potential water damage.

Clear storm grates of leaves or debris to ensure proper drainage and reduce flooding risk.

Confirm sump pump(s) operate properly and install a sump pump alarm to help prevent basement flooding.

Emergency preparedness tips

Bring in or secure patio furniture, grills, and other outdoor items that could become projectiles in high winds.

Trim trees and shrubs by removing dead or weak branches that could fall and cause damage, either independently or with the help of a professional.

Know how to safely shut off utilities, such as gas, water, and electricity, in case of an emergency.

More details can be found here: Winter Home Maintenance Checklist - COUNTRY Financial.



