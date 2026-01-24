London, UK, Jan. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTelegram , a leading cyber-finance intelligence platform, released a compliance report highlighting concerns over open banking infrastructure provider Yapily Connected Ltd (UK) and Yapily Connect UAB (Lithuania), particularly related to problematic payment flows into unlicensed offshore online casinos. The report also mentions Yapily’s strategic partnership with Google, underscoring widening regulatory, compliance, and risk-management implications arising from Yapily’s expanding role in European fintech infrastructure.

The 28-page Fintelegram Compliance Report (Case ID: YAPILY-2026-Q1), covering January 2025 to January 2026, profiles Yapily’s regulatory status as a licensed payment institution in the UK (FCA) and the EU (bank of Lithuania. It details Yapily’s high=visibility collaboration with Google providing bank verification services across Europe, a move that has amplified Yapily’s footprint in the open banking ecosystem.

However, the report also finds that Yapily’s open banking rails are being routed through a Bulgarian intermediary into payment flow for offshore online casino operations, including platforms operating without local licensing in key European markets. According to FinTelegram’s investigation, this structural connection raises urgent questions about Yapily’s transaction monitoring, customer due diligence, and high-risk merchant control, especially in sectors such as iGaming that cary elevated regulatory scrutiny.

The findings outlined in the report are expected to draw increased attention from UK and EU regulators, as they tighten oversight of gambling payments and risk management in open banking.

Key Insights from the Yapily Compliance Report:



Regulatory profile: Full overview of Yapily’s UK and Lithuanian licensing status.

Strategic Partnerships: Analysis of Yapily's role powering Google's bank verification services in Europe.

Exposure to Offshore Casino Flows: Evidence linking Yapily's open banking infrastructure to payment initiation for unlicensed online casinos via third-party intermediaries.



The full report is available for professional download from the FinTelegram case register and will be updated quarterly to reflect evolving dynamics in the open banking landscape.

