Volta Foundation Releases the 2025 Battery Report, the Most Comprehensive Analysis of the Global Battery Industry

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volta Foundation today announced the release of the 2025 Battery Report, the sixth edition of the world’s most widely read report on the battery industry. Since the launch of the inaugural Battery Report in 2020, the series has generated more than 500,000 views worldwide, delivering an unparalleled, end-to-end view of the technologies, markets, supply chains, policy dynamics, and workforce shaping the future of energy storage.

Developed through one of the largest collaborative efforts in the industry, the 2025 Battery Report brings together insights from more than 15 global advisors, 30 expert authors, and 120 contributors spanning industry, academia, research, finance, and policy. This collaborative approach ensures the report reflects both cutting-edge research and real-world deployment realities across the battery value chain.

“The battery industry is no longer emerging - it’s becoming foundational infrastructure,” said Michael Liu, Director of Research & Insights at Volta Foundation. “Decisions being made today around technology, supply chains, policy, and talent will shape the next several decades, and this Battery Report provides a shared, factual baseline at a moment when clarity matters more than ever.”

An Authoritative Resource for a Rapidly Evolving Industry

The 2025 edition covers critical developments across:

Battery chemistries and materials

Cell, pack, and manufacturing innovations

Global EV and stationary energy storage markets

Supply chains, recycling, and secondary markets

Policy, geopolitics, and regional dynamics

Talent, workforce, and academia





By curating publicly available data and expert analysis into a single, open-access resource, the report provides actionable insights grounded in current, verifiable research and is the go-to resource for all battery professionals.

Industry and Academic Leaders Weigh In

The impact of the Volta Battery Report is reflected in the voices of its advisors and contributors:

“The Volta Foundation's annual Battery Report is an essential resource for anyone in the battery industry, providing a detailed overview of the current state of the market and its future direction. The value of an open-access resource like the Battery Report cannot be understated; it helps new entrants build their base knowledge, provides governments and policymakers with the information needed to inform their decisions, and offers investors an overview of market dynamics to guide their investment strategies.”

— James Frith, Principal at Volta Energy Technologies

Powered by a Global Ecosystem

The 2025 Battery Report is supported by collaboration across the global battery industry, including industry and data partners Benchmark Mineral Intelligence , CRU Group , BloombergNEF , Wood Mackenzie , Roland Berger and Sightline Climate , reinforcing Volta Foundation’s mission to provide neutral, open-access knowledge that accelerates innovation and informed decision-making.

Availability

The 2025 Battery Report is available digitally at https://volta.foundation/battery-report-2025 . A public downloadable release will follow later in Q1 2026.

About Volta Foundation

Volta Foundation is the world’s largest network of battery professionals. As a global not-for-profit association of more than 75,000+ battery professionals and 200+ member companies, Volta Foundation produces publications, networking opportunities, and industry resources to foster collaboration, innovation and advocacy within the battery industry.

