ThinkCareBelieve: Week 53 of Trump’s America, The Board of Peace and Our Golden Future

Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Week 53 Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/01/24/week-53-of-trumps-america-the-board-of-peace-and-our-golden-future/

ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on the 53rd week and the first year of the Trump 2.0 Administration. Week 53 of the Trump Administration made an indelible mark on history. One man took the reins of the world in front of the former self-appointed globalist authority and watched them all capitulate. Official withdrawal from the WEF solidified it. President Trump and the founding members signed the charter ratifying the new Board of Peace. The Board of Peace will establish Peace throughout the world. It is a new Peace for a new Golden Age. The UN will no longer be the authority of world peace. ThinkCareBelieve writes about the opportunities in these golden moments right now, gifting us with a chance to build a better world. Can we venture out of the routine of our old way of thinking and see the magical new miracles taking place in our world now? Can we see how much our world has changed and how we are being freed from an old system that used to keep us powerless.

ThinkCareBelieve has written about how America will soon become the thriving capital of the world. With Trillions worth of investments from countries from all over the world improving infrastructure and building the latest facilities for manufacturing, data and business. America will be thriving more than ever before. Peaceful cooperative partnerships will be the key. True to his promise, affordability is improving for the average American. Gas prices, home prices, mortgages, the cost of food, automobiles are all coming down, while the prices of gold and silver are going up. 401ks are thriving.

ThinkCareBelieve's article describes the rising tensions in Minnesota concerning rampant fraud, waste and abuse and the presence of federal agents conducting investigations and making arrests. Things became volatile when protestors became rioters. There was another fatality when a protestor carrying a gun rushed at federal officers in a threatening way. Even with all of this happening, arrests are still being made, deportations are still continuing, children are still being saved. There is a storm coming to the United States of America.

Much more happened this 53rd week of the Trump Administration. ThinkCareBelieve's article has all of the details. You can see our progression of how far we've come in America's Weekly Golden Chronicle. ThinkCareBelieve's weekly summaries here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

