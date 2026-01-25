Kondo Launches Sales Tools for Teams Focused on Faster LinkedIn Messaging Without Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kondo, a leading sales productivity tool known for being the "Superhuman for LinkedIn," today announced the launch of its team collaboration features and Sales Navigator inbox integration for sales organizations. This strategic expansion provides tools for B2B sales teams and also unifies LinkedIn's standard messaging inbox with Sales Navigator's separate message inbox into a single, streamlined workspace.

The update adds team-focused functionality for customers on Kondo’s Business and Enterprise plans, including:

Team Snippets: Admins can create and share message templates across the team to reduce repetitive typing while keeping replies personal.

Admins can create and share message templates across the team to reduce repetitive typing while keeping replies personal. Team Labels: Teams can standardize how conversations are categorized, making handoffs and prioritization consistent across reps.

Teams can standardize how conversations are categorized, making handoffs and prioritization consistent across reps. Team Analytics: Sales leaders can view dashboard metrics for messages sent, new conversations started, and performance metrics by team member.

Sales leaders can view dashboard metrics for messages sent, new conversations started, and performance metrics by team member. Shared Integrations: Teams can share integration destinations including Salesforce and HubSpot so team-wide activity seamlessly updates in reporting dashboards

Teams can share integration destinations including Salesforce and HubSpot so team-wide activity seamlessly updates in reporting dashboards Seat Management: Flexible controls allow organizations to add team members and manage access with less overhead.

In addition, the new integration unifies previously disjointed sales messaging workflows by bringing Sales Navigator conversations into the same workspace as regular LinkedIn messages. This lets teams combine LinkedIn inbox workflows in one place and manage LinkedIn inboxes from one centralized inbox, eliminating the need to switch between the regular LinkedIn Inbox and Sales Navigator’s inbox.

Users can now apply Kondo's core productivity tools—including keyboard shortcuts, archiving, snoozing, labeling, and snippets—to both regular LinkedIn messages and Sales Navigator communications. These features include a LinkedIn inbox shortcut workflow for faster triage, plus snoozing that doubles as a built-in message reminder system for timed follow-ups.

"We've had this feature on our backlog since we launched Kondo about a year ago," said Mitchell Tan, CEO and co-founder of Kondo. "Sales Navigator has a completely separate inbox from standard LinkedIn messaging, forcing sales professionals to constantly switch between systems. With our integration, teams can manage all their LinkedIn communications in one place, dramatically increasing productivity and ensuring no opportunities fall through the cracks."

According to company data, Kondo users can save more than 5 hours weekly, achieve twice the response rate, and book 30% more meetings through improved inbox management. For teams that want speed without risky automation, the idea is simple: make humans faster – don’t replace them.

HubSpot co-founder Dharmesh Shah emphasized this in a public comment, “I'm all for automating tedious things that are effectively a waste of energy, but I too like don't automate my social media presence. Having said that, I like Kondo a lot, because it lets me more quickly do the thing I want to do – hence allowing me to do more of it.”

Other users have echoed that value in similar terms. Morgan Ingram, Founder of AMP Creative, shared, "Kondo is exactly what I knew I needed since day one on the platform. Conversations are way easier to manage and I feel less anxiety opening my inbox."

Gaurav Vohra, founding Head of Growth at Superhuman, also noted, "If Kondo went away, I would genuinely be sad."

The Sales Navigator integration is now live for all Business plan customers. To enable it, users just need to refresh the Kondo application to the latest version and connect their Sales Navigator inbxes. Sales Navigator messages will automatically appear in the Kondo inbox.

Kondo’s CRM integrations are also live, including the Salesforce integration and the HubSpot integration.

Sales teams that want to move faster on LinkedIn without relying on automation can learn more about these new features and book a demo at Kondo’s website.

About Kondo

Kondo transforms the cluttered LinkedIn messaging experience into a streamlined, high-speed communication hub for sales professionals, recruiters, and business leaders. By introducing features like split inboxes, reminders, keyboard shortcuts, and CRM integration, Kondo helps teams save time, improve response rates, and never miss important messages. The platform's linkedin inbox shortcut capabilities enable users to manage relationships more effectively, even as a personal crm. Its sync dm to crm allow larger teams to sync info on their CRM and ensures all communication data flows to the right systems. For more information, visit https://trykondo.com/.