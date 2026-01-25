New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears The End of Roadmap Phase 2 as V1 Protocol is Upcoming

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The DeFi sector has been moving through a quiet development phase while the market waits for the next wave of utility-focused projects to activate. Analysts tracking early-stage infrastructure tokens say one new crypto is now approaching a key point in its roadmap as it prepares to enter its first public protocol window. Investors have been watching this transition closely because it often marks the point where early mechanics become visible and participation accelerates.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

The project gaining attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) . It is developing a decentralized lending system designed to support borrowing, collateral management and yield. Unlike meme-driven assets, Mutuum Finance falls into the category of utility-based tokens that can generate revenue once borrowing volume grows.

The team has been building toward V1 protocol deployment , which will introduce collateral rules, liquidation logic, debt accounting and two lending markets. In the pooled market, lenders supply assets and earn APY through mtTokens. Borrowers draw liquidity by posting collateral at specific loan-to-value settings. In the direct matching market, users borrow under the same risk rules without selling their original assets. This structure appeals to users who want predictable mechanics instead of informal lending with unclear terms.

While the protocol has remained in development, participation has increased. Mutuum Finance has raised $19.9M and attracted 18,900 holders during its early access phase. Analysts say these numbers show accumulation behavior rather than rapid speculation, which is unusual for new crypto assets during a build cycle.

Token Price, Presale Phase and Participation Signals

MUTM sells at $0.04 in presale Phase 7 of its structured distribution. The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01. Since then, the token has surged by 300% as early participants locked in their allocations. Phase advancement increases token pricing as allocation progresses. Phase 7 has already passed the 6% mark and continues to move faster than earlier stages.

Mutuum Finance also introduced a daily 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the highest contributor with $500 in MUTM. Analysts say this feature has encouraged consistent allocation during the closing stages of Phase 2 preparation and has kept onboarding active rather than sporadic. Leaderboards are uncommon in DeFi distribution structures and have been one of the reasons participation has remained steady during development.

Supply Structure and Onboarding Mechanics

From the total 4B MUTM supply, 1.82B tokens or 45.5% are allocated for early access. A total of 830M tokens have been sold so far. Analysts say this is a broad distribution footprint compared with many top crypto launches that keep early distribution confined to insiders or small private rounds. Wider distribution structures often appeal to long-term capital because they reduce sell pressure after activation and increase community participation early.

Another onboarding feature has been card payment support. Many users who wanted to participate earlier could not convert funds fast enough during peak interest windows. Card access removed that barrier and expanded the pool of potential buyers without requiring complex on-chain steps. Market commentators say this has been a key addition because it made Mutuum Finance accessible to users who treat the asset like a normal purchase instead of a technical crypto transaction.

Roadmap Phase 2 and V1 Launch as Catalysts

The strongest catalyst now approaching is the close of Roadmap Phase 2 and the V1 rollout. The team confirmed via its official X account that V1 is prepared for the Sepolia testnet in Q1 2026. V1 brings the first major utility layer online and shifts the token from development to execution.

Phase 2 has also been advancing toward completion faster than some analysts expected. Market observers believe this acceleration is linked to a shift in attention from narrative assets to usage-based assets.

Stablecoin expansion is also planned for later roadmap stages. Mutuum Finance intends to introduce an overcollateralized stablecoin that allows users to mint without selling original assets. Stablecoin borrowers tend to stay longer which increases fee consistency and supports lender APY models.

With Roadmap Phase 2 nearing its end and V1 scheduled for the testnet window, Mutuum Finance is entering the period where early protocols become visible to broader audiences. Distribution continues to compress as Phase 7 advances, onboarding remains active through card access and leaderboard incentives, and long-term capital is paying closer attention to the utility cycle that begins once borrowing launches.