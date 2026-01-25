First Federal Savings Bank and ICBA Promote Cyber Awareness and Consumer Protection During Data Privacy Week Jan 25-31

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Data Privacy Week, First Federal Savings Bank and the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) are reminding customers to take proactive steps to safeguard their personal and financial information amid an evolving cybersecurity landscape. The average cost of a data breach in the United States rose to $10.22 million in 2025, signaling both continued attacks and increasing regulatory fines even as global costs declined 9% year over year.

“Safeguarding customer information is central to our mission,” said Courtney Schmitt, VP Marketing Manager at First Federal Savings Bank. “Although no system can be completely risk-free, community banks like ours make significant investments in advanced security technologies, ongoing monitoring, and employee training to protect sensitive data. We also partner with our customers by sharing practical guidance to help reduce risk and respond swiftly in the event of a data breach.”

Reducing Your Risk

As a consumer you also can help minimize your risk:

Be cautious on public networks— Avoid accessing financial accounts or entering sensitive data when using public Wi-Fi. When necessary, use a virtual private network or mobile hotspot.

Responding to a Data Breach

If you believe your personal information has been compromised, take immediate action:

Place a security freeze on your credit report to restrict credit file access.

on your credit report to restrict credit file access. Set up a fraud alert , which directs banks to verify your identity before opening a new account, issuing an additional card, or increasing the credit limit on an existing account.

which directs banks to verify your identity before opening a new account, issuing an additional card, or increasing the credit limit on an existing account. Shred documents with personal or sensitive information and change your passwords.

with personal or sensitive information and change your passwords. Report stolen finances or identities and other cybercrime to the Internet Crime Complaint Center and to your local law enforcement and/or state attorney general.

Learn more about how to protect your digital life by visiting the Stay Safe Online website and spreading the word on social media with the hashtag #BeCyberSmart.

About First Federal Savings Bank Member FDIC

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at icba.org.