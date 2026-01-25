Global Gold Investments Launches Times Square Billboard Highlighting Growing Gold IRA Trend





NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gold Investments has launched a billboard in Times Square to highlight the increasing public interest in gold IRAs. The campaign aligns with historically high gold prices and growing attention on alternative retirement planning strategies, emphasizing education and awareness for investors.





The Times Square billboard places the message in one of the world’s most recognizable commercial and financial districts, drawing attention to ongoing discussions around inflation, national debt, and currency stability. The campaign reflects broader market trends, as individuals seek information on preserving long-term value amid changing economic conditions.

As retirement plans face mounting pressure, more Americans are exploring options to buy gold as part of diversified portfolios amid economic uncertainty. Unlike fiat currency, gold has historically maintained purchasing power through economic downturns and market volatility.





This historical performance has contributed to renewed interest in precious metals during periods of economic uncertainty.

One of the fastest-growing trends in retirement planning is a gold IRA , which allows investors to shift a portion of their retirement accounts into physical gold and silver. As concerns over inflation and the U.S. dollar continue, interest in gold IRAs has grown nationwide, particularly among individuals evaluating long-term retirement strategies.

To provide educational resources, Global Gold Investments offers a Free Gold IRA Kit . The guide explains how gold IRAs work and provides guidance on buying gold as part of a long-term investment strategy.

Jimmie West Jr., President and CEO of Global Gold Investments, said the Times Square campaign is intended to raise awareness and encourage education around current market trends.

“Gold prices have reached record highs, highlighting increasing interest in gold IRAs and alternative retirement strategies,” said West. “Our goal is to provide factual, educational information about these trends to help investors understand the market.”

The Times Square presence underscores the company’s commitment to public education and reflects the growing national conversation around retirement planning and asset diversification.

Global Gold Investments provides educational resources and investment solutions focused on physical gold and silver. The company specializes in helping investors explore retirement planning strategies, including gold IRAs, through factual insights, market trends, and investor education.

