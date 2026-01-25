Data at 2026 Boswick Burn & Wound Symposium highlight first integrated use of AVITA Medical technologies

First surgeon-reported case using RECELL ® , PermeaDerm ® , and Cohealyx ™ together in a single care pathway





VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical®, Inc. (ASX: AVH, NASDAQ: RCEL), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, today announced data from 19 scientific abstracts, including 14 podium presentations, at the 2026 Boswick Burn & Wound Symposium. The presentations include the first surgeon-reported integrated use of all three AVITA Medical technologies – RECELL, PermeaDerm, and Cohealyx – in individual patient cases, as well as clinical and tissue-level findings from separate studies evaluating PermeaDerm and Cohealyx.

Additional presentations at the meeting build on AVITA Medical’s established RECELL evidence base, offering synthesis and real-world insight across comparative studies, registries, and older compromised patient populations. Together, the data illustrate how surgeons are using RECELL to improve healing, reduce complications, and shorten hospital stays in burn and complex wound care.

First Surgeon-Reported Integrated Use of All Three AVITA Medical Technologies

One of the most notable presentations at the Boswick Symposium described the first surgeon-reported experience integrating RECELL, PermeaDerm, and Cohealyx, as illustrated through two challenging cases. In the two cases involving a young trauma patient and an elderly patient with a large full-thickness wound, surgeons used:

This approach reduced the need for frequent, painful dressing changes and avoided long-distance follow-up appointments. Authors noted that this type of integrated care may be especially important for rural and community hospitals with limited access to specialized burn services1.

New Histological Findings Support PermeaDerm and Cohealyx

Investigators also presented initial findings from their participation in multicenter clinical trials evaluating PermeaDerm and Cohealyx; full study results are expected in 2026.

In one presentation, investigators described their center’s experience and histological results from the ongoing PermeaDerm I clinical trial for temporary wound coverage. Tissue findings showed that PermeaDerm supported early blood vessel growth and more organized tissue formation compared with donated human skin commonly used for temporary coverage. Importantly, this occurred without increased inflammation, which can interfere with healing, offering insight into how PermeaDerm may support more predictable wound bed preparation ahead of definitive closure2.

In another presentation, investigators reported on a single patient experience and initial histological findings from the Cohealyx I clinical trial evaluating its ability to advance wound bed ​preparation and readiness for closure. In this initial case, tissue findings showed that Cohealyx supported cellular infiltration and early blood vessel formation within two weeks, allowing the wound to become ready for skin grafting without complication3.

Evidence Shows Healing and Utilization Benefits With RECELL

Building on previously reported RECELL findings, a comprehensive systematic review led by Dr. Anju Bakhshi Saraswat, was presented which included an examination of outcomes across 27 peer-reviewed studies drawn from a broader global evidence base. This examination compared RECELL-based treatment with conventional wound closure approaches, including split-thickness skin grafting4.

Across these comparative studies, RECELL use was associated with:

Smaller donor sites

Similar or faster healing times

Improvements to pain and appearance outcomes, and

More favorable health economic outcomes





Additional real-world and registry-based studies presented reinforced these findings. In a study of burn patients aged 65 and older, adding RECELL to standard skin grafting was associated with fewer graft failures and hospital stays that were nearly 16 days shorter among patients who survived to discharge5. In a separate national registry analysis, adults with deep partial-thickness burns treated with RECELL spent about one-third less time in the hospital than those treated with traditional grafting. These patients were also more likely to be discharged directly home6.

Together, the consistency of findings across comparative studies, real-world analyses, and higher-risk patient populations suggests that RECELL performs predictably in routine clinical practice, reinforcing its role as a foundational component of staged wound care strategies.

Practical, Surgeon-Led Approaches to Modern Burn Care

“Across these presentations, surgeons are demonstrating how staged use of our advanced wound care technologies, either independently or together, can improve healing while helping hospitals manage limited resources,” said Cary Vance, Interim CEO of AVITA Medical.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including thermal burn and trauma wounds. The RECELL System, excluding RECELL GO®, is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “project,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar words or expressions, and the use of future dates. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation: the conduct or outcome of pre-clinical or clinical (human) studies; industry market conditions; failure to obtain and/or maintain regulatory approvals and comply with applicable regulations; market reaction to growth or product initiatives; market penetration of our products; changes in the legal or regulatory environments; and other business effects, including the effects of industry, as well as other economic or political conditions outside of the Company’s control. Any forward-looking statements made herein are made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these statements, except as required by law. For additional information and other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, please see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other publicly available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

