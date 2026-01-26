Unveiling the JETOUR T1's "Exploration DNA" through South America's Extreme Geography

Peru, Brazil, Jan. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, JETOUR kicked off the third season of its "Wonder For JETOUR" project, partnering with four internationally acclaimed nature photographers to explore the heart of South America. This expedition navigates through glaciers, volcanoes, rainforests, and canyons, providing a rigorous real-world test for the JETOUR T1. As the "Travel+" philosophy unfolds across the vast and challenging landscapes of South America, JETOUR demonstrates through action that true capability lies in empowering every explorer to embark on their journey without limits.





Power Confidence Above 4000m: The "High-Altitude Breath" Against Thin Air

In Peru, the JETOUR T1 took on the Punta Olímpica Tunnel, the highest tunnel in the world, reaching over 4000 meters. This altitude not only tests human limits but also imposes strict requirements on a vehicle's power and stability. The JETOUR T1, equipped with a 2.0T turbocharged engine and a sixth-generation BorgWarner Torque Management 4WD system, maintained consistent torque output, ensuring smooth ascents on treacherous mountain roads.

Faced with the breathtaking yet intimidating landscapes of the Andes, nature photographer Victor observed, “Amidst thin air and endless rocky slopes, the steady growl of the engine was my only comfort.” This technological reassurance allows explorers to overcome psychological barriers and immerse themselves in the rich culture of Chacas town and the valley's grandeur.

Rainforest vs. Volcano: All-Terrain Prowess in Complex Conditions

While high altitudes test stability, the route to Ecuador's Sangay Volcano poses significant challenges to chassis dynamics and recovery capabilities. During the drive, Sebastian faced road blockages and muddy conditions caused by severe weather. However, the JETOUR T1's Intelligent XWD Drive system quickly adapts to varying terrains, such as gravel and mud, offering exceptional performance in challenging conditions.

"Even when the road was blocked, even when we hiked through the mire, the T1 always waited at the destination, like a tireless sentinel." After multiple surveys and a night of determined waiting, when the volcanic eruption – the "Earth's breath" – came into view, the T1 was more than transport; it was a home on wheels supporting this perseverance.

From Scorching Heat to Extreme Cold: Comfort Guardian in Drastically Changing Environments

From the high heat of Termas de Morales to the cold of Andean glaciers, Octavia and Matías experienced sharp changes in temperature and humidity during their trip through Chile and Uruguay.Facing hundreds of kilometers of long-distance exploration, the JETOUR T1's comfortable cabin design significantly alleviated driving fatigue. Its robust "Travel+" carrying capacity easily accommodated everything from coastal tracking gear to wilderness camping supplies, making the journey fully equipped. Whether on the damp coast of Uruguay searching for southern right whales or in the arid heart of Chile's Andes valleys, the cabin maintained a constant, quiet temperature. It powerfully conveys that it can not only take you afar but also safeguard your composure once there.

The wonder for JETOUR project's exploration of South America's wonders not only lets the world see the marvels of the continent but also shows the global market how an automotive brand like JETOUR builds cross-border trust and resonance through sincerity, courage, and "real exploration." This is just a beginning. JETOUR will continue to set out with more people to discover further wonders in the world's corners.