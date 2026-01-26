Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Designs Medical Education Around Multiple Learning Pathways to Support Different Learning Styles

Erie, PA, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical education is often delivered through a single instructional format, but Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) is taking a different approach by designing its medical curriculum around multiple learning pathways.

LECOM delivers its pre-clinical curriculum through three distinct learning pathways: the Lecture Discussion Pathway (LDP), the Problem-Based Learning Pathway (PBL), and the Directed Study Pathway (DSP). Each pathway is built around a different approach to learning while maintaining consistent academic content, expectations, and outcomes.

“Students don’t all learn in the same way, especially in an academically demanding environment like medical school,” said Adam Ladaika, Institutional Director of Communications and Marketing. “The pathway structure allows students to build understanding in ways that match how they process and apply information.”



Lecture Discussion Pathway: Structured, Faculty-Led Learning

LDP follows a structured, faculty-led model of instruction that many students find effective for connecting complex scientific concepts with clinical practice. In the LDP, students begin with Phase I coursework covering foundational disciplines then progress into a Phase II systems-based curriculum that expands upon those principles through a clinically integrated systems approach.

Daily schedules for LDP students typically include morning lectures followed by afternoon sessions that mix laboratory work, small group discussions, independent study, and tutorials. Faculty members reinforce key concepts through guided instruction, incorporating clinical insights from experienced physicians and helping students connect scientific principles with patient-centered practice settings.

Problem-Based Learning Pathway: Case-Centered, Student-Driven Inquiry

PBL emphasizes self-directed, case-based learning. Students work in small groups of eight to nine students with a faculty facilitator, using clinical scenarios to identify learning issues that connect foundational medical sciences with clinical application.

PBL students take responsibility for identifying knowledge gaps, selecting learning resources, and applying new information to evolving cases. This fosters clinical reasoning, collaboration, and problem-solving skills while reinforcing core medical concepts in context. The pathway integrates basic and clinical sciences across the two-year preclinical curriculum, mirroring the analytical and decision-making processes used in patient care.

PBL is well-suited for students who learn best through case-based discussion and are comfortable taking an active role in directing their learning with faculty guidance.

Directed Study Pathway: Independent, Structured Self-Paced Education

DSP provides significant flexibility for learners who thrive in self-paced environments but still require clear expectations and structured goals. DSP students follow the same core and systems-based curricula as other pathways, using faculty-developed modules with defined learning objectives and assigned resources as study guides.

After completing lecture-based anatomical sciences coursework early in the curriculum, students transition to an independent but closely directed format that emphasizes disciplined study and effective time management. While lectures play a limited role, learning is supported through required on-campus activities, including faculty meetings, laboratory sessions, case-based learning, and small-group discussions.

A Unified Standard of Excellence

Regardless of their learning pathway, all LECOM students take Osteopathic Principles and Practice (OPP) and History and Physical Examination (H&P) courses together which consists of lectures and labs across all four semesters of the first two years of the curriculum. The majority of the remaining curriculum is delivered through different learning pathways.

Each pathway is designed to prepare students for clinical rotations, helping them enter residency training with the right competencies regardless of instructional model.

“Students across all pathways are held to the same high academic standards that LECOM is known for,” added Ladaika. “They all graduate as physicians who are confident, thoughtful, and prepared for modern healthcare.”



