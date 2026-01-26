Clean Beauty Market to Reach USD 29.05 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Demand for Safe and Transparent Ingredients | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clean Beauty Market Size is valued at USD 10.52 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 29.05 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 13.54% over the forecast period (2026-2033).

Rising Clean Ingredient Awareness to Propel Market Growth Globally

Growing consumer knowledge of the environmental effect, health concerns, and ingredient safety of conventional beauty products is a key factor driving the rise of the clean beauty market. Products free of harsh chemicals, phthalates, sulfates, parabens, and artificial perfumes are becoming more and more popular. Social media impact, clean-label movements, and transparency requirements all contribute to the growing desire for firms to reveal their sourcing, formulation, and sustainability practices. The acceptance of clean beauty is being greatly accelerated by this move toward wellness-focused, ethical, and skin-friendly products.

The U.S. clean beauty market size is USD 2.70 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 7.34 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.35% over the forecast period of 2026-2033. Due to increased consumer knowledge of ingredient safety, sustainability, and ethical sourcing, the U.S. clean beauty business is expanding quickly. Continued market expansion is driven by a strong demand for natural, organic, and cruelty-free products, which is bolstered by the growth of e-commerce and influencer marketing.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2025, Skincare led the market with a share of 39.26% as consumers increasingly prioritize safe, non-toxic, and transparent formulations for daily skin health. Haircare is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 15.12% driven by rising concerns over scalp health, chemical-free shampoos, and sustainable haircare routines.

By Distribution Channel

In 2025, Specialty Stores led the market with a share of 41.84% as they offer curated clean beauty brands, expert guidance, and enhanced consumer trust. Online is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 16.05% fueled by expanding e-commerce platforms, direct-to-consumer brands, and digital marketing.

By Ingredient Type

In 2025, Natural Ingredients led the market with a share of 44.18% owing to strong consumer preference for plant-based, mineral-derived, and non-toxic formulations. Organic Ingredients is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 14.74% supported by increasing demand for certified, sustainably sourced components.

By End-User

In 2025, Women led the market with a share of 68.92% as they represent the primary consumer base for clean beauty products across skincare, cosmetics, and personal care. Men is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 15.38% driven by rising grooming awareness, expanding male-focused clean beauty product lines, and increasing acceptance of skincare and personal care routines among male consumers.

Based on Region, North America Dominated with the Largest Market Share in 2025 and Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR in the Market During 2026-2033

The North America dominated the Clean Beauty Market in 2025E, with over 36.08% revenue share, due to high consumer awareness regarding ingredient safety, sustainability, and ethical sourcing.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 14.74%, driven by increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and rising awareness of skin health and natural ingredients.

Key Players:

Tata Harper Skincare

Herbivore Botanicals

Drunk Elephant

Burt’s Bees

DECIEM

E.l.f. Beauty

Ilia Beauty

Beautycounter

Juice Beauty

Youth to the People

Tatcha

OSEA Malibu

Glossier

REN Clean Skincare

Kjaer Weis

Biossance

Pai Skincare

100% Pure

BareMinerals

Honest Beauty

Recent Developments:

In August 2025, Ilia Beauty released its first Soft‑Focus Blurring Powder Blush and expanded makeup/skincare hybrids under new leadership, signaling structured product innovation and broader category expansion.

In February 2025, Drunk Elephant announced recyclable packaging for three bestselling products and partnered with sustainable packaging firm Albéa to reduce waste for key SKUs.

