Egide - 2025 FY Revenue

Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bollène (France), January 26, 2026 – 8:00am (CET)

Revenue at December 31, 2025

Consolidated revenue grew to €31.34m (+4%), buoyed up by the strategic repositioning drive launched in 2024.

buoyed up by the strategic repositioning drive launched in 2024. Activity picked up sharply in Europe (+30%) with a sustainable ramp-up in the strategic thermal imaging segment (+56%), a key driver of the Group’s value creation.

with a sustainable ramp-up in the strategic thermal imaging segment (+56%), a key driver of the Group’s value creation. Efforts to refocus the customer portfolio proved successful thanks to a sector diversification strategy which contributed to the business momentum observed in 2025.





thanks to a sector diversification strategy which contributed to the business momentum observed in 2025. 2026 priorities: the Group plans to continue diversifying its customer base so that it can become less dependent on a handful of long-standing key accounts. Operating performance should improve gradually, driven by increased industrial synergies and a focus on key technologies.





Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™ - ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), a worldwide provider of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, has released its 2025 revenue figures with consolidated revenue reaching €31.34m, which is 4% higher than in 2024 (€30.01m). This performance confirms that the Group is able to deliver sustainable growth from its higher-tech activities, particularly in the field of critical thermal imaging applications.

“2025 was a decisive year for the Group’s value creation strategy. Our thermal imaging segment generated rapid growth and our European activities bounced back strongly, thus confirming that we have made the right industrial and commercial choices. We are pursuing efforts to ensure our French and US operations complement each other more effectively so that we can focus our resources on the critical defense, optronics and aerospace markets. Egide is beginning 2026 on the right track, with a product mix that will contribute more to its performance and a better-diversified customer portfolio.”

Ignace Dupon, CEO of Egide Group

Governance change in the second half of 2025

The Group’s governance was greatly reinforced during the course of 2025.

Ignace Dupon took over from David Hien as Egide Group’s Chief Executive Officer on August 1, 2025 and has since focused his efforts on:

ramping up the Group’s strategic segments,

bringing back key customers,

refocusing the Group’s activities on critical applications,

and optimizing the way in which the France/US activities are organized and interact with each other, in an effort to simplify operations and create value.

The Combined General Meeting was held on September 10, 2025, a few weeks after Ignace Dupon’s appointment, and approved the formation of a new Board of Directors which now includes:

Philippe Bensussan, Chairman of the Board of Directors;

Ignace Dupon, CEO, director;

Sophie Lerond, director;

SOGEFIP, represented by Michel Faure, director;

Martin McCourt, independent director.





This new Board offers a combination of industry expertise, strategic vision and international experience and is tasked with ensuring the Group’s strategy is executed, providing guidance on any structural portfolio adjustments made, optimizing transatlantic interaction and overseeing the industrial transformation underway within the Group.

Strategic initiatives taken in 2025: a value-creating repositioning drive

Egide Group continued to roll out various transformational initiatives in 2025 in order to speed up its value creation by:

Refocusing on technology-intensive segments





The Group built on its positions in critical applications, especially in the following areas: thermal imaging (45% of revenue at December 31, 2025), which is Egide’s historical market and has become its main growth driver; thermal batteries; and firing systems.

Reconfiguring its commercial set-up and regaining market share in Europe





The momentum in Europe (+30%) was achieved by focusing more attention on strategic customers (in defense, optronics and semiconductors).

Optimizing the product mix





Exposure to the most volatile segments was gradually scaled back in favor of higher-margin products.

Generating industrial synergies between France/USA





Transatlantic synergies were reinforced to make the Group more competitive, reliable and quality-centric.

Full-year 2025 consolidated revenue at €31.34m

Revenue (€m)



12/31/2025* 12/31/2024 Change Chg. at CER** €m % revenue €m % revenue €m % % Egide SA 16.50 53% 14.78 49% 1.72 12% 12% Egide USA 10.75 34% 8.30 28% 2.45 29% 35% Santier 4.09 13% 6.93 23% -2.84 -41% -38% Egide Group 31.34 100% 30.01 100% 1.33 4% 7%

* Unaudited

** At constant exchange rates

Egide SA’s business activity grew at a solid pace (+12%) in 2025, primarily driven by strong momentum in the thermal imaging segment which accounted for most of the entity’s annual growth. This performance was the result of efforts to move the product mix in France (thermal imaging and optronics) more upmarket. Egide SA’s 2025 revenue growth therefore reflects a very clear shift towards high-technology product lines (defense, optronics), which is fully consistent with the strategy being rolled out across the Group.

Egide USA achieved significant growth in its business activity, pushing its revenue up from €8.30m at December 31, 2024 to €10.75m at December 31, 2025 (+29%). This increase was mostly driven by highly technical applications, especially thermal imaging, thermal batteries and firing systems. It was achieved thanks to effective measures taken to diversify the portfolio and build on Egide USA’s positions with customers operating in the defense, security and aerospace sectors.

Santier’s revenue dropped sharply from €6.93m in 2024 to €4.09m in 2025 (-€2.84m) as a direct consequence of certain high value-added programs with top-tier customers in the USA and Asia being discontinued.

For information, the average euro / dollar exchange rate at December 31, 2025 was 1.1293 versus 1.0821 at December 31, 2024.

Revenue by application

Revenue (€m)



12/31/2025* 12/31/2024 Change €m % revenue €m % revenue €m % Thermal Imaging 14.19 45% 9.08 30% 5.11 56% Power 5.36 17% 7.03 23% -1.67 -24% Optronics 2.77 9% 4.15 14% -1.38 -33% RF/MW 4.35 14% 5.75 19% -1.41 -24% Others 4.67 15% 4.00 13% 0.68 17% Egide Group 31.34 100% 30.01 100% 1.33 4%

* Unaudited

The thermal imaging segment delivered robust growth at +56%, with its revenue jumping from €9.08m at December 31, 2024 to €14.19m at December 31, 2025. It is therefore now the Group’s leading segment, accounting for 45% of its unaudited 2025 consolidated revenue. The drive to refocus commercially on the European and US defense/optronics sectors is paying off in full, testament to the expertise and breadth of the differentiating technological solutions that Egide has to offer these markets.

Momentum in the Group’s other applications varied as certain markets follow their own cycle and strategic portfolio adjustments were made to focus Egide’s attention on its more technology-intensive segments.

Applications brought together in the “Others” category, which include technical solutions such as thermal batteries and specific firing systems, grew by +17% and were driven mainly by the defense sector.

Revenue by region

Revenue (€m)



12/31/2025* 12/31/2024 Change €m % revenue €m % revenue €m % North America 13.21 42% 13.89 46% -0.68 -5% Europe 10.39 33% 8.01 27% 2.38 30% Asia & ROW 7.74 25% 8.11 27% -0.37 -5% Egide Group 31.34 100% 30.01 100% 1.33 4%

* Unaudited

Europe remained the Group’s primary growth driver in 2025, largely thanks to a number of long-standing customers which are placing orders again, particularly in the thermal imaging segment. Although geopolitical developments in Europe have created a favorable backdrop for Egide, its impact on the Group’s business activity so far remains gradual and varies between programs.

In the United States, Egide USA’s positive growth largely offset Santier’s negative growth, thus showing that the Group’s manufacturing facilities complement each other well and the portfolio is able to absorb differing trends from one site to another.

2026 priorities

In keeping with the measures taken over the past two years, the Group continues to diversify its customer and product portfolios, steer certain mid-size accounts towards strategic customer status, and refocus on its key defense and aerospace technologies. The push to generate synergies between Egide’s different sites and consolidate its industrial expertise is geared towards improving the Group’s operational efficiency for the long term.

2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

The Group’s financial agenda for 2026 can be found on its website.

Information Date 2025 full-year results April 27, 2026 (after trading) Annual General Meeting June 2026 2026 half-year revenue July 27, 2026 (before trading) 2026 half-year results October 19, 2026 (before trading)

About Egide - Keep up to date with all the Group’s news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting-edge markets with high technological barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (thermal imaging, optronics, high-frequency, power units, etc.). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™ - ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID

Forward-looking statements

Some of the information contained in this press release consists of forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance but based on opinions, forecasts and current assumptions, including but not limited to assumptions about Egide Group’s current and future strategy and about the environment in which it operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Group’s actual results, performance or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ from those described or projected in these forward-looking statements. Said risks and uncertainties include those featured and detailed in Chapter 3 “Analyse des principaux risques” of the 2024 Annual Financial Report (French version only) available on the Group’s website. Forward-looking statements are provided solely at the date of this press release.

