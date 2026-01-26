Amines Market Set to Reach USD 30.42 Billion by 2033, Supported by Rising Demand from Water Treatment and Specialty Chemicals | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Amines Market size is valued at USD 20.75 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 30.42 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.93% during 2026-2033.

The amines market research emphasizes the expanding uses in agrochemicals, medicines, and water treatment. Global production is being driven by the growing need for surfactants, detergents, and specialty chemicals. The constant supply is supported by more production facilities.





The U.S. Amines Market size is valued at USD 3.93 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 5.90 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.25% during 2026-2033. Water treatment, medicines, and agrochemicals are the main factors propelling the growth of the amines market in the U.S. With a top-notch chemical manufacturing plant, you can meet consumer demand for a steady supply while enabling high-quality output.

Rising Industrial and Chemical Applications Propel Market Expansion Globally

Growing uses in water treatment, medicines, agrochemicals, and surfactants are the main factors driving the growth of the amines market. Businesses and manufacturers of compounds such as amines due to their usefulness, affordability, and action characteristics. Demand is also being driven by growing end-use industries including personal care, oil and gas, and coatings, as well as strict environmental and emission laws and urbanization. Technological advancements in amine production, such as bio-based and high-purity products, stimulate market expansion. Over 9.2 million tons of amine were produced worldwide in 2025, with Asia-Pacific dominating both production and consumption.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Primary Amines led the market with a 40.50% share in 2025 owing to their wide use in water treatment, surfactants, agrochemicals and coatings industries. The Aromatic Amines segment is growing fastest due to of high purity or special technology have progressed in the field of technology, and new findings can be made.

By Application

Water Treatment dominated 35.20% of the market in 2025 due to increasing requirement of the municipal and industrial water purification, corrosion inhibition and pharmaceuticals adjustment and surfactant, detergent and agrochemical production add to demand growth. Pharmaceuticals segment growing fastest due to rapid penetration of niche amine types and coatings as well as personal care would likewise boost development and adoption.

By End-User

Chemical Manufacturing led 38.60% in 2025 due to amines are important intermediates in making resins, adhesives, coatings and specialty chemicals. Personal Care & Cosmetics segment growing fastest due to specialty and bio-based amines support an accelerated demand in the personal care, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry driven by sustainability as well as regulation.

By Form

Liquid amines held 42.10% in 2025 due to easy handling and transport as well as its wide industrial uses. Powder forms are growing at a more rapid pace due to growth in pharmaceuticals, personal care, adhesives and other specialty applications.

By Source

Synthetic Amines accounted for 45.23% in 2025 as they can be produced at industrial scale, are cheaper, and have multitude of applications in water treatment, surfactants, and chemical synthesis. Bio-Based Amines is growing fastest due to sustainability and regulatory considerations, particularly in the personal care and pharmaceutical sectors.

Based on Region, Asia Pacific Dominated with the Biggest Market Share in 2025 and North America is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR in the Market During 2026-2033

In 2025, Asia Pacific dominated the Amines Market and accounted for 42.69% of revenue share, this leadership is due to the large chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and water treatment facilities in the region.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Amines Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 5.56% due to it is well established and is predominantly led by water treatment, chemical manufacturing, and oil & gas industries.

Key Players:

Recent Developments:

In July 2024, Akzo Nobel N.V. invested 22 million Euro in its Pamiers aerospace‑coatings plant, enhancing sustainability, reducing environmental impact, and upgrading chemical operations, strengthening its position in high-performance coatings and specialty amines production for industrial applications.

In May 2025, Huntsman Corporation expanded its Conroe, Texas facility by adding the E‑GRADE unit, increasing production of high‑purity amines, improving supply chain efficiency, and supporting advanced chemical applications across industrial and specialty markets.

