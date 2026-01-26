Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 19 January 2026 – 23 January 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 4:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 40,230,521 17.09 687,345,325
19 January 2026 170,000 18.22 3,097,400
20 January 2026 170,000 18.20 3,094,000
21 January 2026 160,000 18.43 2,948,800
22 January 2026 160,000 18.66 2,985,600
23 January 2026 160,000 18.47 2,955,200
Total, week number 4820,00018.4015,081,000
Accumulated under the program 41,050,521 17.11 702,426,325

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 43,890,970 own shares corresponding to 3.02% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                       

Head of Investor Relations & ESG   
Mads Thinggaard                             
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469              

