Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 19 January 2026 – 23 January 2026

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 4:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 40,230,521 17.09 687,345,325 19 January 2026 170,000 18.22 3,097,400 20 January 2026 170,000 18.20 3,094,000 21 January 2026 160,000 18.43 2,948,800 22 January 2026 160,000 18.66 2,985,600 23 January 2026 160,000 18.47 2,955,200 Total, week number 4 820,000 18.40 15,081,000 Accumulated under the program 41,050,521 17.11 702,426,325

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 43,890,970 own shares corresponding to 3.02% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

