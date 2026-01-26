Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 19 January 2026 – 23 January 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 4:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|40,230,521
|17.09
|687,345,325
|19 January 2026
|170,000
|18.22
|3,097,400
|20 January 2026
|170,000
|18.20
|3,094,000
|21 January 2026
|160,000
|18.43
|2,948,800
|22 January 2026
|160,000
|18.66
|2,985,600
|23 January 2026
|160,000
|18.47
|2,955,200
|Total, week number 4
|820,000
|18.40
|15,081,000
|Accumulated under the program
|41,050,521
|17.11
|702,426,325
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 43,890,970 own shares corresponding to 3.02% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
