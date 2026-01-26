Flow Chemistry Asia Conference 2026: 3D-Printed Reactors, Electro- and Photochemistry, Microfluidics, and Next-Generation Instrumentation (Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China - June 6-7, 2026)

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Chemistry Asia 2026 - Shenzhen, China (Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China - June 6-7, 2026)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Shenzhen is the perfect host city for this conference, drawing upon its extensive infrastructure focused on technology development, plus vast connections to researchers and companies across China.

This Conference brings together academics and companies from across China, from across Asia/Pacific, plus Western Europe. This venue provides excellent networking opportunities for academic collaborations, plus business development efforts for emerging and established companies.

The host is honored to welcome the following Esteemed Conference Co-Chairpersons:

Professor Guangsheng Luo - Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, State Key Laboratory of Chemical Engineering, Tsinghua University, China

ProfessorPaul Watts, Research Chair in Microfluidic Bio/Chemical Processing, Nelson Mandela University - South Africa

The conference features exhibitors showcasing companies from around the world engaging with the participants -- the commercial program of this conference is fully integrated with the scientific program.

The conference features scientific presentations, company technology spotlight presentations, exhibits, meals and networking events designed to foster collaboration and business development.

Agenda:

3D-Printed Flow Reactors

Devices and Engineering for Flow Chemistry and Instrumentation Platforms

Electrochemistry and Photochemistry in Flow Format

Industrial Processes and API Synthesis

Manufacturing Innovations in API Synthesis and Flow Chemistry

Microfluidics and its Impact on the Development of Flow Chemistry

Speakers

C. Oliver Kappe , Professor, University of Graz, Scientific Director, Center for Continuous Flow Synthesis and Processing, Austria

, Professor, University of Graz, Scientific Director, Center for Continuous Flow Synthesis and Processing, Austria Kai Wang , Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Tsinghua University, China

, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Tsinghua University, China Christophe Len , Professor, Chimie ParisTech, CNRS, France

, Professor, Chimie ParisTech, CNRS, France Marcus Baumann, Associate Professor - School of Chemistry, University College Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Associate Professor - School of Chemistry, University College Dublin, Republic of Ireland Guangsheng Luo , Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, State Key Laboratory of Chemical Engineering, Tsinghua University, China - Conference Co-Chairperson

, Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, State Key Laboratory of Chemical Engineering, Tsinghua University, China - Conference Co-Chairperson Paul Watts, Research Chair in Microfluidic Bio/Chemical Processing, Nelson Mandela University, South Africa - Conference Co-Chairperson

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtfqky

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.