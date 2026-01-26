Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market is projected to expand from USD 115.21 billion in 2025 to USD 182.42 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 7.96%.

These therapeutics consist of pharmaceutical interventions aimed at treating neurological and psychiatric conditions affecting the brain and spinal cord, such as Alzheimer's disease and depression. Key factors fueling this growth include rapidly aging global demographics and the resulting increase in neurodegenerative diseases, alongside a rising worldwide awareness of mental health issues that sustains demand for effective pharmacological treatments.

Conversely, the industry faces significant obstacles due to the scientific intricacies involved in developing drugs capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier, a hurdle that frequently contributes to high failure rates in clinical trials. This complexity leads to increased development costs and extended timelines, which can constrain market growth. Highlighting the massive financial resources dedicated to navigating these challenges, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations estimated that the research-based pharmaceutical industry invested €55 billion in research and development across Europe in 2024.

Market Drivers

The rising global prevalence of neurological and psychiatric disorders serves as the primary engine for growth in the Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market. As life expectancy rises, the cumulative risk of neurodegenerative conditions increases, creating a larger patient population requiring long-term pharmaceutical management, a trend further amplified by the widespread occurrence of mental health disorders that necessitate prioritized therapeutic access. The magnitude of this health crisis was highlighted by a study published in 'The Lancet Neurology' by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in March 2024, which estimated that over 3.4 billion people worldwide are affected by neurological conditions, making them the leading cause of global ill health and disability.

Concurrently, the market is boosted by a strong clinical pipeline and increased capital investment in neuroscience research and development. Pharmaceutical companies are actively pursuing strategic mergers and partnerships to acquire novel mechanisms of action, particularly for complex conditions like schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease, thereby accelerating the commercialization of treatments and addressing barriers such as blood-brain barrier penetration. For instance, Bristol Myers Squibb agreed to acquire Karuna Therapeutics for an equity value of $14 billion in December 2023 to enhance its psychiatry portfolio, while the Alzheimer's Association projected in 2024 that total care payments for Americans with Alzheimer's and other dementias would reach $360 billion, underscoring the immense commercial potential for effective therapies.

Market Challenges

A major constraint on the global central nervous system therapeutics market is the scientific difficulty of creating drugs that can successfully traverse the blood-brain barrier. This biological filter selectively blocks many potential treatments from reaching targeted areas in the brain, resulting in exceptionally high attrition rates during clinical trials where compounds frequently fail to prove safety or efficacy in humans despite favorable preclinical data. Consequently, companies are compelled to lengthen development timelines and accept higher financial risks associated with neurological research initiatives.

The significant resources needed to manage these risks restrict the number of market participants and compress profit margins for successful drugs, creating hurdles for smaller entities and slowing the launch of new therapies. The severity of these challenges is evident in data from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, which reported in 2024 that the clinical development success rate for new therapeutic candidates was approximately 6.7 percent. This low likelihood of approval tends to deter investment in CNS compared to therapeutic areas with higher success rates, thereby inhibiting the overall expansion of the market.

Market Trends

A pivotal transformation in the market is the shift toward disease-modifying biologics for neurodegenerative disorders, moving the focus from symptomatic relief to targeting underlying pathologies like Alzheimer's disease. This trend is led by the commercialization of anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies capable of clearing plaque deposits and slowing cognitive decline, a development that is altering revenue models and spurring investment in diagnostic and infusion infrastructure. Reflecting the rapid uptake of these therapies, Eisai Co., Ltd. projected in a November 2024 press release that global revenue for its Alzheimer's treatment, Leqembi, would reach JPY 42.5 billion for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

Simultaneously, the adoption of artificial intelligence for CNS target identification is expediting the discovery of viable drug candidates and addressing historic failure rates in neurological development. Pharmaceutical firms are increasingly collaborating with AI-specialized companies to utilize machine learning algorithms that analyze massive biological datasets, enabling precise prediction of drug-target interactions and optimization of molecular structures prior to clinical testing. Demonstrating the significant capital flowing into this area, Formation Bio announced in a June 2024 press release that it secured $372 million in Series D financing, with participation from Sanofi, to enhance its AI-driven drug development capabilities.

Key Players Profiled in the Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market:

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Novartis International AG

Roche Holding AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sanofi S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class:

Multiple Sclerosis

Antipsychotic

Antiepileptics

Analgesics & Anesthetics

Anti-Parkinson

Others

Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, by Application:

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Mental Health and Trauma

Neurovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

CNS Cancer

Others

Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, by Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, by End User:

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $115.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $182.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1xjf7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment