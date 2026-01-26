Frozen Bakery Products Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Bakery Products Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Frozen Bakery Products Market is projected to expand from USD 45.67 Billion in 2025 to USD 66.75 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.53%.

Growth is largely propelled by rising consumer preference for convenience and the specific operational needs of the quick-service restaurant industry, which depends on these goods for product consistency and inventory control. Furthermore, the ability of frozen bakery items to minimize food waste through extended shelf life acts as a key economic driver, distinct from evolving consumer flavor preferences.

However, market expansion faces significant hurdles due to the high costs and logistical intricacies of maintaining an unbroken cold chain, which is essential for preserving quality. The energy-intensive nature of storage and transport often squeezes profit margins for distributors and manufacturers, particularly in areas with underdeveloped infrastructure. Despite these obstacles, commercial adoption remains robust because of the associated labor-saving advantages. According to the American Frozen Food Institute, in 2024, more than 90% of foodservice operators incorporated frozen foods, including bakery products, into their operations to improve efficiency and mitigate labor shortages.

Market Drivers

The growth of Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) and foodservice channels serves as a major engine for market expansion, fundamentally reshaping supply chains to cope with persistent skilled labor deficits. Facing the dual pressure of maintaining quality with fewer trained personnel, operators are increasingly turning to pre-made frozen substrates that necessitate minimal preparation. This transition enables establishments to optimize back-of-house workflows while meeting high-volume demand without relying on scratch baking. As noted by General Mills in their 'Fiscal 2024 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results' from June 2024, the company's North America Foodservice segment saw net sales growth driven specifically by the strong performance of frozen biscuits.

Concurrently, escalating consumer demand for convenience and ready-to-bake options is transforming the retail sector, as households prioritize high-quality bakery goods with longer shelf lives to minimize waste and effort. This trend has spurred manufacturers to innovate rapidly, creating premium products that mimic artisanal freshness for home consumption. According to the British Frozen Food Federation's '100 years of frozen food' article from May 2024, the UK frozen food retail market reached a value of £8.5 billion, marking an 11.8% year-on-year rise that underscores the increasing reliance on frozen alternatives. To leverage this shifting interest, companies are diversifying their offerings; for instance, Aryzta AG reported in 2024 that the share of revenue from innovation nearly doubled to 19.4% in the first half of the year.

Market Challenges

The substantial expense and logistical intricacy involved in sustaining an uninterrupted cold chain constitute a significant obstacle to the Global Frozen Bakery Products Market's growth. Ensuring the quality of frozen doughs, breads, and pastries necessitates continuous, energy-heavy refrigeration throughout storage and transportation. These demanding operational standards severely compress profit margins for manufacturers and distributors, complicating efforts to offer competitive pricing in cost-sensitive markets. Moreover, the heavy capital investment needed to build and upkeep such advanced infrastructure hampers market entry and restricts growth in developing regions lacking reliable logistics networks, effectively stalling volume expansion.

Recent industry data confirms this financial burden, highlighting a persistent increase in operational costs. According to the Global Cold Chain Alliance, total cold storage expenses rose by 4.97% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period the prior year. Such rising overheads compel companies to redirect vital capital away from market expansion and product innovation to cover fundamental utility and maintenance expenses. Consequently, the incapacity to absorb these escalating logistical costs directly hinders the wider distribution of frozen bakery products and curtails the sector's overall economic prospects.

Market Trends

Manufacturers are increasingly reformulating their products to offer functional benefits and healthier profiles, transitioning from simple calorie reduction to active wellness positioning. This evolution involves lowering sugar and calorie content while fortifying doughs with protein and fiber, enabling brands to appeal to health-conscious consumers without sacrificing the indulgent quality of pastries. According to Lantmannen Unibake's 'Year-End Report 2024' released in February 2025, the company successfully adapted its portfolio to this trend, reporting that 27% of its sweet baked volume contained 250 kilocalories or fewer per serving.

Simultaneously, the market is expanding into frozen savory baked goods to address the growing demand for snacking and appetizer options. As traditional meal patterns fragment, consumers are increasingly substituting full meals with frequent, smaller bites, driving the creation of premium filled pockets and savory pastries that deliver robust flavor in convenient forms. According to Rich Products' February 2025 article, 'Rich Products reveals top foodservice and in-store bakery trends,' proprietary research found that 59% of consumers increased their snacking habits over the previous year. This behavioral shift is encouraging manufacturers to innovate with ethnic flavors and protein-enriched crusts, effectively repositioning frozen bakery items from mere side dishes into standalone snacking solutions.

Key Players Profiled in the Frozen Bakery Products Market:

Dawn Food Products Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Bridgford Foods Corporation

Lantmannen

T. Marzetti Company

Pepperidge Farm Incorporated

Kellogg NA Co.

Rhodes Bake-N-Serv

TreeHouse Foods

Associated British Foods PLC

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Frozen Bakery Products Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Frozen Bakery Products Market, by Type:

Bread

Rolls

Cakes

Donuts

Pizza Crust

Pastries

Others

Frozen Bakery Products Market, by Form of Consumption:

Ready-To-Proof

Ready-To-Bake

Ready-To-Eat

Frozen Bakery Products Market, by Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Frozen Bakery Products Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $45.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $66.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qn9xbe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment