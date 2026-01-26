Premium Bottled Water Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Bottled Water Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Premium Bottled Water Market is projected to expand from USD 20.66 Billion in 2025 to USD 30.94 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.96%.

Pemium bottled water is characterized by its superior quality, sourced from protected natural origins or treated through advanced purification methods, and generally retails at a higher price point than standard options. This market growth is primarily fueled by increasing global health awareness and a distinct shift in consumer preference toward natural hydration rather than sugary beverages. Additionally, rising disposable incomes allow buyers to select products based on perceived purity and functional benefits. According to the International Bottled Water Association, retail sales of bottled water in the United States reached 50.6 billion dollars in 2024.

However, a significant obstacle hindering market expansion is the intensifying scrutiny regarding environmental sustainability and plastic waste. Both regulatory authorities and environmentally conscious consumers are demanding reductions in packaging waste, placing pressure on manufacturers to implement costly circular economy practices. Failure to effectively address these environmental concerns could significantly restrict future growth and damage consumer trust in premium brands.

Market Drivers

Increasing Consumer Preference for Functional and Health-Oriented Hydration is a major factor driving the Global Premium Bottled Water Market. Modern consumers increasingly regard water as a source of nutritional value rather than mere thirst relief, seeking formulations enhanced with vitamins, electrolytes, and immunity-boosting minerals. This trend enables manufacturers to position their products within the high-margin wellness sector, distinguishing them from commoditized tap or spring water options. The commercial success of this shift is highlighted by Danone's July 2024 Interim Financial Report, which noted that sales of its functional water brand Mizone grew by approximately 10% in the first half of the year, surpassing the performance of the company's broader water portfolio.

Simultaneously, the Rising Demand for Ethically Sourced and Sustainable Packaging Solutions acts as a critical counterweight to environmental scrutiny while driving premiumization. As regulatory pressure on single-use plastics intensifies, discerning buyers are turning toward infinitely recyclable materials like aluminum and glass, associating these formats with superior quality and environmental responsibility. This preference generates substantial revenue for brands prioritizing eco-friendly presentation. For instance, Primo Water Corporation reported in its Third Quarter 2024 Results that revenue from its glass-bottled Mountain Valley Spring Water segment rose by 102.2% compared to the previous year. Underscoring the sector's investment potential, BevNET reported in 2024 that the sustainable canned water company Liquid Death closed a funding round valuing the business at 1.4 billion dollars.

Market Challenges

Intensifying scrutiny regarding environmental sustainability and plastic waste represents a formidable barrier to the growth of the premium bottled water sector. As regulatory frameworks tighten and consumer sentiment shifts toward ecological responsibility, manufacturers face increasing pressure to fund expensive circular economy infrastructure and source limited recycled materials. This transition diverts vital capital away from market expansion efforts and compresses profit margins, as the cost of sustainable compliance is significantly higher than traditional production methods. Furthermore, the inability to verify sustainable practices poses a reputational risk that could alienate the environmentally conscious demographic, which constitutes the core consumer base for premium hydration products.

The severity of this operational hurdle is highlighted by recent industry performance metrics concerning waste recovery. According to the National Association for PET Container Resources, the PET bottle recycling rate in the United States fell to 30.2 percent in 2024. This decline in recycling efficiency reveals a widening deficit between production volumes and waste recovery capabilities, validating the strict regulations that constrain the industry. Consequently, the persistent gap in the sustainability loop restricts the scalability of premium brands and hampers their ability to justify high price points to an increasingly skeptical market.

Market Trends

The Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Models is reshaping distribution strategies as manufacturers bypass traditional retail to secure recurring revenue streams. This trend is driven by the demand for convenience and the heavy bulk nature of bottled water, which makes home delivery particularly attractive to modern households. By offering subscription-based services, brands can cultivate deeper customer loyalty and ensure consistent volume sales, effectively shielding themselves from the volatility of retail shelf competition. The commercial viability of this channel is reflected in Primo Water Corporation's Third Quarter 2024 Results, where revenue from its Water Direct / Water Exchange segment increased by 8.0% year-over-year, highlighting the growing consumer reliance on direct-to-door hydration services.

Concurrently, the Premiumization of Sparkling and Botanically Infused Variants is aggressively capturing market share from traditional carbonated soft drinks. Health-conscious buyers are increasingly seeking sophisticated, sugar-free alternatives that offer complex flavor profiles derived from real fruit and botanical extracts rather than artificial additives. This shift allows premium water brands to command higher price points by bridging the gap between basic hydration and an upscale beverage experience. This demand for high-quality flavored carbonation is generating substantial growth for category leaders; according to a January 2025 BevNET article regarding Spindrift's sale to Gryphon Investors, the premium sparkling water brand saw its sales volume increase by 22% over the 52-week period ended December 28, 2024, underscoring the robust momentum of fruit-infused formulations.

Key Players Profiled in the Premium Bottled Water Market

NEVAS GmbH

Lofoten Arctic Water AS

Beverly Hills Drink Company

Uisge Source, Inc.

Roiwater

Bling H2O

MINUS 181 GmbH

BLVD Water

Berg Water

Alpine Glacier Water Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Premium Bottled Water Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Premium Bottled Water Market, by Product:

Spring Water

Mineral Water

Sparkling Water

Premium Bottled Water Market, by Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Premium Bottled Water Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

