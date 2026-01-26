Hospitality Furniture Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospitality Furniture Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Hospitality Furniture Market is projected to expand from USD 4.72 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.01 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 4.11%

This sector includes specialized movable and stationary furnishings tailored for commercial settings such as hotels, resorts, and restaurants, balancing visual appeal with the durability required for high-traffic areas. Growth is largely fueled by the strong recovery of global tourism, which has triggered increased capital spending on new construction and renovation projects to meet heightened service standards. Data from the American Hotel & Lodging Association indicates that nominal hotel guest spending is expected to hit $777.25 billion in 2025, pointing to a robust revenue trend that necessitates ongoing facility maintenance and furnishing updates.

However, the market confronts a notable obstacle in the form of tightening profit margins, which threatens to delay refurbishment initiatives. Rising operational costs have recently exceeded revenue growth for many operators, limiting the discretionary funds available for non-critical procurement. As a result, many hospitality businesses are compelled to extend the lifespan of their existing assets rather than committing to immediate replacement cycles. This financial pressure has the potential to slow overall market expansion in the short term, even in the face of strong consumer demand.

Market Drivers

A primary catalyst for the furniture market is the extensive pipeline of hotel construction projects, which generates sustained demand for volume procurement. As developers invest in long-term hospitality fundamentals, new properties require comprehensive furnishing solutions ranging from lobby fixtures to guestroom casegoods across both mid-scale and luxury segments. For instance, Marriott International reported in its 'Third Quarter 2024 Earnings' (November 2024) that its global development pipeline comprised approximately 3,800 properties and nearly 585,000 rooms. This substantial volume of developing inventory correlates directly with significant orders for commercial-grade furniture, as every room and common area must be fully outfitted before operations commence, ensuring steady revenue for manufacturers.

Concurrently, the global revival in travel activity is prompting operators to accelerate renovation cycles to remain competitive and replace deteriorating assets. High occupancy rates hasten the wear and tear of physical assets, necessitating more frequent replacements of items like soft seating, upholstery, and tables, while the shift toward experiential travel encourages owners to modernize interiors. UN Tourism's 'World Tourism Barometer' (September 2024) noted that international tourism recovered to 96% of pre-pandemic levels in the first seven months of 2024, supported by strong demand in Europe and the Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, the World Travel & Tourism Council projected the sector's global GDP contribution to reach a record $11.1 trillion in 2024, providing the economic stability required for stakeholders to approve these capital-intensive investments.

Market Challenges

The Global Hospitality Furniture Market faces a significant barrier to growth due to tightening profit margins caused by escalating operational expenses. As hospitality operators contend with surging costs for essentials such as labor, energy, and facility maintenance, the discretionary capital typically reserved for aesthetic improvements and furniture purchasing is often drastically reduced. This financial strain compels facility owners to defer planned renovations and extend the usable life of existing assets rather than authorizing immediate replacements. Consequently, manufacturers see a decline in new order volumes as hotels and resorts prioritize liquidity and critical operational survival over non-essential capital expenditures, effectively stalling market expansion despite healthy occupancy rates.

This fiscal pressure is supported by recent financial data highlighting the disconnect between rising expenses and revenue generation. According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, in 2025, specific property-level expenses related to operations and maintenance increased by nearly 5% throughout 2024, a rate that outpaced revenue growth for many establishments. This data underscores how the erosion of net operating income forces businesses to freeze refurbishment budgets, thereby suppressing the demand for new hospitality furnishings.

Market Trends

The adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly materials is fundamentally reshaping procurement strategies as hospitality operators align their physical assets with strict environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. Manufacturers are increasingly required to provide furnishings with verified low-carbon profiles, using materials such as upcycled ocean plastics and FSC-certified woods alongside circular design principles to minimize waste. This shift is driven by the industry's need to reduce Scope 3 emissions in the supply chain to appeal to eco-conscious travelers. For example, InterContinental Hotels Group reported in its 'Responsible Business Report 2024' (February 2025) that it achieved an 11.5% reduction in carbon emissions per available room compared to the 2019 baseline, a metric that directly necessitates the integration of sustainable fixtures to meet net-zero targets.

Simultaneously, the move toward resimercial and home-like aesthetics is fueling demand for bespoke, high-character furniture that favors residential-style comfort over standardized institutional designs. This trend is especially visible in the rapidly growing lifestyle segment, where tactile textures and bold color palettes are crucial for building emotional connections with guests and establishing distinct brand identities. Hotel owners are prioritizing these experience-driven interiors as they often deliver superior financial performance compared to traditional formats. Accor's 'Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Results' (February 2025) revealed that its Lifestyle division posted an 11% increase in Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, confirming the market's strong preference for these design-forward, home-inspired environments.

