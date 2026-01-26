Cut Flowers Market Forecast 2026-2032: Global and Regional Trends & Shares for Carnation, Chrysanthemum, Daisies & Gerbera, Gladiolus, Hydrangeas, and More

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cut Flowers Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cut flowers market is rapidly evolving, shaped by shifting consumer expectations, regulatory changes, and innovative advances in supply chain management. Senior leaders must navigate a landscape where aesthetics, perishability, and operational efficiency converge, making this sector a focal point for integrated strategy.

Market Snapshot: Cut Flowers Market Growth and Opportunity

After expanding from USD 42.53 billion in 2025 to USD 45.18 billion in 2026, the cut flowers market is projected to maintain strong momentum with a CAGR of 7.46%, aiming for USD 70.41 billion by 2032. This trajectory reflects underlying drivers: rising consumer demand across regions, increased investment in cold chain logistics, and shifting trade dynamics.

Scope & Segmentation of the Cut Flowers Market

Product Types: Diverse varietals such as Carnation, Chrysanthemum, Daisies and Gerbera, Gladiolus, Hydrangeas, Lilium and Lilies, Lisianthus, Orchids, Peonies, Rose, and Tulip are analyzed for their shelf life, appeal, and channel fit.

Diverse varietals such as Carnation, Chrysanthemum, Daisies and Gerbera, Gladiolus, Hydrangeas, Lilium and Lilies, Lisianthus, Orchids, Peonies, Rose, and Tulip are analyzed for their shelf life, appeal, and channel fit. Cultivation Approaches: Assessment of Conventional and Organic methods, highlighting operational efficiencies, certification potential, and appeal to eco-conscious buyers.

Assessment of Conventional and Organic methods, highlighting operational efficiencies, certification potential, and appeal to eco-conscious buyers. Usage Categories: Split between Dried and Preserved Cut Flowers and Fresh Cut Flowers, each with distinct margin and demand cycles.

Split between Dried and Preserved Cut Flowers and Fresh Cut Flowers, each with distinct margin and demand cycles. Distribution Channels: Review includes Florists and Flower Boutiques, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Retail, and Wholesale Flower Markets, each demanding tailored logistics and merchandising.

Review includes Florists and Flower Boutiques, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Retail, and Wholesale Flower Markets, each demanding tailored logistics and merchandising. Applications: Commercial and Personal end-uses, emphasizing scale, contract terms, aesthetics, and convenience factors.

Commercial and Personal end-uses, emphasizing scale, contract terms, aesthetics, and convenience factors. Regional Coverage: Insights span the Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, addressing production hubs, logistics infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and local consumer preferences.

Insights span the Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, addressing production hubs, logistics infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and local consumer preferences. Technological Innovation: Coverage of postharvest treatments, cold chain optimization, use of greenhouse and protected cultivation, and the application of digital commerce tools for supply chain visibility.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Integration of biological expertise and digital commerce is increasingly essential for end-to-end product quality and customer satisfaction.

Demand for sustainability is elevating transparency requirements, favoring producers who invest in traceable, lower-impact cultivation and packaging solutions.

Supply chain investment in cold chain, postharvest processes, and greenhouse systems enhances resilience to climate and delivery disruptions.

Diversified procurement, strong logistics partnerships, and data-driven merchandising strategies help capture growth and buffer policy shifts.

Segmentation by product, cultivation, and channel allows for targeted innovations in assortment, fulfillment, and market positioning.

Regional nuances drive competitive strategy-Americas focus on logistics and assortment diversity, EMEA emphasizes certification and provenance, while Asia-Pacific leverages urban demand and year-round production.

Why This Report Matters

Enables evidence-based operational and sourcing decisions crucial amid evolving regulatory and climate pressures.

Delivers multidimensional segmentation analytics to refine commercialization and channel performance strategies.

Equips leaders to identify, invest in, and adapt to shifting regional and segment-specific growth opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $45.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $70.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Cut Flowers Market, by Type

8.1. Carnation

8.2. Chrysanthemum

8.3. Daisies & Gerbera

8.4. Gladiolus

8.5. Hydrangeas

8.6. Lilium & Lilies

8.7. Lisianthus

8.8. Orchids

8.9. Peonies

8.10. Rose

8.11. Tulip



9. Cut Flowers Market, by Cultivation Method

9.1. Conventional

9.2. Organic



10. Cut Flowers Market, by Usage

10.1. Dried & Preserved Cut Flowers

10.2. Fresh Cut Flowers



11. Cut Flowers Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Florists & Flower Boutiques

11.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket

11.3. Online Retail

11.4. Wholesale Flower Markets



12. Cut Flowers Market, by Application

12.1. Commercial

12.2. Personal



13. Cut Flowers Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. Cut Flowers Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. Cut Flowers Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. United States Cut Flowers Market



17. China Cut Flowers Market



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

18.5. Australian Flower Group

18.6. Ball Horticultural Company

18.7. CamFlor, Inc.

18.8. Champali Garden Pvt Ltd.

18.9. Continental Flowers

18.10. Danziger Group

18.11. David Austin Roses

18.12. Dummen Orange Group

18.13. Elite Flower

18.14. Farm Fresh Flowers

18.15. Florius Flowers

18.16. Flowerflow Pty Ltd. by Vegpro Group

18.17. Helix Australia

18.18. Holland America Flowers, LLC

18.19. Jet Fresh Flower Distributors, Inc.

18.20. Karen Roses

18.21. Marginpar BV

18.22. Mellano & Company

18.23. MULTIFLORA GROUP

18.24. Primarosa Flowers by Zuri Group Global

18.25. RoozenGaarde/Tulips.com

18.26. Rosa Flora Limited

18.27. Selecta Group B.V.

18.28. Sher Holland B.V.

18.29. Soex Flora Private Limited

18.30. Sunshine Bouquet Company

18.31. Syngenta AG

18.32. Turkish Flower Group

18.33. Van den Berg Roses

18.34. Wans Roses

