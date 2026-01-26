Cut Flowers Market Forecast 2026-2032: Global and Regional Trends & Shares for Carnation, Chrysanthemum, Daisies & Gerbera, Gladiolus, Hydrangeas, and More

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cut Flowers Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cut flowers market is rapidly evolving, shaped by shifting consumer expectations, regulatory changes, and innovative advances in supply chain management. Senior leaders must navigate a landscape where aesthetics, perishability, and operational efficiency converge, making this sector a focal point for integrated strategy.
Market Snapshot: Cut Flowers Market Growth and Opportunity
After expanding from USD 42.53 billion in 2025 to USD 45.18 billion in 2026, the cut flowers market is projected to maintain strong momentum with a CAGR of 7.46%, aiming for USD 70.41 billion by 2032. This trajectory reflects underlying drivers: rising consumer demand across regions, increased investment in cold chain logistics, and shifting trade dynamics.
Scope & Segmentation of the Cut Flowers Market
- Product Types: Diverse varietals such as Carnation, Chrysanthemum, Daisies and Gerbera, Gladiolus, Hydrangeas, Lilium and Lilies, Lisianthus, Orchids, Peonies, Rose, and Tulip are analyzed for their shelf life, appeal, and channel fit.
- Cultivation Approaches: Assessment of Conventional and Organic methods, highlighting operational efficiencies, certification potential, and appeal to eco-conscious buyers.
- Usage Categories: Split between Dried and Preserved Cut Flowers and Fresh Cut Flowers, each with distinct margin and demand cycles.
- Distribution Channels: Review includes Florists and Flower Boutiques, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Retail, and Wholesale Flower Markets, each demanding tailored logistics and merchandising.
- Applications: Commercial and Personal end-uses, emphasizing scale, contract terms, aesthetics, and convenience factors.
- Regional Coverage: Insights span the Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, addressing production hubs, logistics infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and local consumer preferences.
- Technological Innovation: Coverage of postharvest treatments, cold chain optimization, use of greenhouse and protected cultivation, and the application of digital commerce tools for supply chain visibility.
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- Integration of biological expertise and digital commerce is increasingly essential for end-to-end product quality and customer satisfaction.
- Demand for sustainability is elevating transparency requirements, favoring producers who invest in traceable, lower-impact cultivation and packaging solutions.
- Supply chain investment in cold chain, postharvest processes, and greenhouse systems enhances resilience to climate and delivery disruptions.
- Diversified procurement, strong logistics partnerships, and data-driven merchandising strategies help capture growth and buffer policy shifts.
- Segmentation by product, cultivation, and channel allows for targeted innovations in assortment, fulfillment, and market positioning.
- Regional nuances drive competitive strategy-Americas focus on logistics and assortment diversity, EMEA emphasizes certification and provenance, while Asia-Pacific leverages urban demand and year-round production.
Why This Report Matters
- Enables evidence-based operational and sourcing decisions crucial amid evolving regulatory and climate pressures.
- Delivers multidimensional segmentation analytics to refine commercialization and channel performance strategies.
- Equips leaders to identify, invest in, and adapt to shifting regional and segment-specific growth opportunities.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$45.18 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$70.41 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Cut Flowers Market, by Type
8.1. Carnation
8.2. Chrysanthemum
8.3. Daisies & Gerbera
8.4. Gladiolus
8.5. Hydrangeas
8.6. Lilium & Lilies
8.7. Lisianthus
8.8. Orchids
8.9. Peonies
8.10. Rose
8.11. Tulip
9. Cut Flowers Market, by Cultivation Method
9.1. Conventional
9.2. Organic
10. Cut Flowers Market, by Usage
10.1. Dried & Preserved Cut Flowers
10.2. Fresh Cut Flowers
11. Cut Flowers Market, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Florists & Flower Boutiques
11.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket
11.3. Online Retail
11.4. Wholesale Flower Markets
12. Cut Flowers Market, by Application
12.1. Commercial
12.2. Personal
13. Cut Flowers Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Cut Flowers Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Cut Flowers Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. United States Cut Flowers Market
17. China Cut Flowers Market
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
18.5. Australian Flower Group
18.6. Ball Horticultural Company
18.7. CamFlor, Inc.
18.8. Champali Garden Pvt Ltd.
18.9. Continental Flowers
18.10. Danziger Group
18.11. David Austin Roses
18.12. Dummen Orange Group
18.13. Elite Flower
18.14. Farm Fresh Flowers
18.15. Florius Flowers
18.16. Flowerflow Pty Ltd. by Vegpro Group
18.17. Helix Australia
18.18. Holland America Flowers, LLC
18.19. Jet Fresh Flower Distributors, Inc.
18.20. Karen Roses
18.21. Marginpar BV
18.22. Mellano & Company
18.23. MULTIFLORA GROUP
18.24. Primarosa Flowers by Zuri Group Global
18.25. RoozenGaarde/Tulips.com
18.26. Rosa Flora Limited
18.27. Selecta Group B.V.
18.28. Sher Holland B.V.
18.29. Soex Flora Private Limited
18.30. Sunshine Bouquet Company
18.31. Syngenta AG
18.32. Turkish Flower Group
18.33. Van den Berg Roses
18.34. Wans Roses
