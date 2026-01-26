School Supplies Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "School Supplies Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global School Supplies Market is projected to escalate from USD 118.68 Billion in 2025 to USD 166.64 Billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.82%.

The market's expansion is fundamentally underpinned by increasing global literacy rates and significant government funding dedicated to enhancing primary and secondary education infrastructure. Additionally, a steady rise in student enrollment figures worldwide creates a continuous demand for these consumable resources. Highlighting the scale of this spending, the National Retail Federation projected that total back-to-school expenditures in the United States would reach 38.8 billion dollars in 2024.

Despite these favorable growth drivers, the industry encounters a major obstacle stemming from the rapid digitization of the education sector. The extensive adoption of tablets, laptops, and learning management systems in classrooms is systematically lowering the dependency on traditional stationery and writing materials. This technological transition presents a concrete threat to the volume growth of conventional school supply categories, as educational institutions increasingly favor digital solutions over physical consumables.

Market Drivers:

Rising government spending on educational infrastructure acts as a primary catalyst for the market, as nations prioritize modernizing learning environments to boost literacy and vocational skills. Authorities are systematically increasing budgets to upgrade school facilities, acquire advanced teaching aids, and ensure the supply of essential consumables in underserved areas. This dedication is particularly evident in emerging economies where public funding is crucial for bridging the educational gap. For example, the India Brand Equity Foundation reported that the Department of School Education and Literacy received a record allocation of 78,572 crore rupees for the fiscal year 2025-26 to fortify the country's academic framework, a move that directly stimulates the massive procurement of writing instruments and classroom supplies.

The growth of e-commerce and omnichannel distribution networks has further transformed the industry by changing how consumers access and purchase educational necessities. The convenience of digital platforms, combined with the ability to compare prices and browse extensive inventories, has shifted substantial purchasing activity away from traditional physical stores. According to the National Retail Federation in July 2025, online retailers cemented their position as the leading destination for K-12 supplies, with 55 percent of consumers preferring digital channels for back-to-school shopping. This digital shift supports volume growth and drives higher market value by facilitating access to broader product categories, illustrated by the National Retail Federation's projection that total back-to-college spending in the United States would reach 88.8 billion dollars in 2025.

Market Challenges:

The accelerating digitalization of the education sector serves as a major restraint on the Global School Supplies Market by reducing the need for traditional physical tools. As classrooms progressively adopt tablets, laptops, and learning management systems, the functional requirement for items such as paper, notebooks, and writing instruments diminishes. This technological substitution forces educational institutions to reallocate limited budgets toward expensive digital infrastructure, software subscriptions, and device maintenance. Consequently, funds historically designated for the recurring purchase of consumable stationery are diverted to sustain these digital ecosystems, directly dampening the volume demand for conventional supplies.

This preference for technology over physical consumables is supported by a growing strategic focus on advanced digital integration within school systems. According to the Consortium for School Networking, in 2024, 97 percent of district leaders recognized the positive impact of artificial intelligence on education, indicating a strong commitment to expanding digital capabilities. This overwhelming move toward virtual learning environments suggests that the market for traditional school supplies will continue to face challenges as schools further embed digital solutions into their core operational and pedagogical frameworks.

Market Trends:

The shift toward eco-friendly and biodegradable materials is reshaping product portfolios as environmental awareness becomes a critical factor in purchasing decisions. Manufacturers are increasingly replacing virgin plastics with recycled components, using soy-based inks, and obtaining paper from certified sustainable forests to attract eco-conscious consumers. This transition is driven by demand rather than just regulation, with students and parents actively choosing brands that align with their ethical values regarding waste reduction and carbon footprints. Data from the National Retail Federation's August 2024 annual back-to-class survey reveals that 71 percent of students consider it important that their return-to-class purchases are sustainable or environmentally friendly, compelling retailers to expand their green inventory.

Simultaneously, the proliferation of STEM and experiential learning kits is creating a resilient niche that combines physical play with educational value, effectively countering the trend of complete learning digitalization. These kits, which include robotics, coding blocks, and scientific experiments, are becoming essential staples in both institutional curriculums and home-based learning environments to foster critical thinking and technical skills. This segment leverages the desire for tactile, screen-free engagement that prepares students for a tech-driven future. As noted by The Toy Association in its March 2024 'STEAM Accredited Spring into Learning Toy List' announcement, 62 percent of U.S. parents now consider how their purchases can help foster key STEAM concepts, highlighting the growing prioritization of educational capability in physical product selection.

Key Players Profiled in the School Supplies Market:



Staples Inc.

Office Depot LLC

Walmart Inc.

Target Corporation

Mead Westvaco Corporation

Societe BIC

Newell Brands Inc.

Pilot Corporation

Elmer's Products Inc.

Crayola LLC



Report Scope:

In this report, the Global School Supplies Market has been segmented into the following categories:

School Supplies Market, by Product Type:



Stationery

Art Supplies

Backpacks & Bags

Others



School Supplies Market, by End User:



Kindergarten

Mid-School

High School



School Supplies Market, by Distribution Channel:



Online

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Stationery Stores

Others



School Supplies Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $118.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $166.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ni560

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment