Ultra Mobile Devices Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultra Mobile Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Ultra Mobile Devices Market is projected to expand from USD 71.46 Billion in 2025 to USD 140.52 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 11.93%

The sector's growth is primarily driven by the increasing need for enterprise mobility solutions and the broad digitization of educational curricula that demand portable learning tools. Consequently, organizations and educational institutions are prioritizing flexible hardware to support remote and hybrid environments. Data from the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association suggests that global personal computer sales were expected to grow by 0.4 percent in 2024, fuelled by replacement cycles and new technologies.

A significant obstacle to market expansion is the continued volatility within the global semiconductor supply chain. Manufacturers struggle with ongoing fluctuations in component availability and costs, which complicates inventory management and production scheduling. This instability often compels companies to raise retail prices or delay product launches, thereby restricting accessibility for price-sensitive consumer segments in emerging economies.

Market Drivers

The increasing integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is fundamentally altering the performance capabilities of ultra mobile devices. Manufacturers are embedding dedicated neural processing units into processor architectures to enable high-speed, local data processing that does not rely on continuous cloud connectivity. This shift addresses privacy and latency concerns while facilitating complex tasks like advanced image editing and real-time language translation on portable hardware. For instance, in a May 2024 press release titled 'HP Unveils New Era of AI PCs,' HP Inc. introduced devices with processors capable of 45 trillion operations per second to handle these intensive workloads, appealing to enterprise users seeking efficiency in compact forms.

Simultaneously, consumer preference for lightweight and convertible form factors is driving market momentum. As hybrid work models become permanent, users are prioritizing devices that combine the processing power of laptops with the portability of tablets, sustaining demand for 2-in-1s and detachables. This trend is reflected in the financial results of major manufacturers; Apple Inc. reported in August 2024 that iPad revenue grew 24 percent year-over-year to 7.16 billion dollars, indicating a resurgence in slate and detachable categories. Additionally, Lenovo Group's August 2024 earnings report showed an 11 percent year-on-year revenue increase for their Intelligent Devices Group, highlighting accelerated commercial refresh cycles.

Market Challenges

The persistent instability of the global semiconductor supply chain remains a major barrier to the growth of the Ultra Mobile Devices market. This volatility results in unpredictable fluctuations in component pricing and availability, making long-term production planning and inventory control difficult for manufacturers. As device makers compete for limited chip supplies against other technology sectors, they incur higher procurement costs that disrupt their financial structures. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales reached $55.3 billion in September 2024, reflecting intense aggregate demand that keeps input costs elevated for hardware producers.

As a consequence, manufacturers are often forced to pass these increased production costs on to consumers through higher retail prices or to postpone product launches to protect margins. This pricing pressure negatively impacts market growth by reducing the affordability of detachable laptops and tablets, thereby limiting their accessibility. The inability to maintain stable, low-cost pricing structures particularly hampers adoption rates among price-sensitive consumer segments and in developing economies, restricting the overall total addressable market for these portable computing platforms.

Market Trends

A defining trend in the market is the transition toward high-performance ARM-based processing platforms, driven by the critical need for thermal efficiency and extended battery life in ultra-mobile chassis. Unlike legacy x86 architectures, these modern chipsets allow for fanless designs and multi-day usage without sacrificing computational speed, fundamentally changing the utility of lightweight devices for mobile professionals. This architectural shift prioritizes energy endurance, enabling users to remain productive for longer periods without power sources. Qualcomm noted in a May 2024 press note that new devices powered by their latest ARM-based architecture can achieve up to 26 hours of battery life, setting a new standard for unplugged performance.

At the same time, there is widespread adoption of modular designs and eco-friendly materials as manufacturers align product development with regulatory requirements and sustainability goals. Companies are increasingly using post-consumer recycled plastics, aluminum, and rare earth elements instead of virgin resources to lower carbon footprints and appeal to environmentally conscious buyers. This strategic shift toward circular economy principles is resulting in significant material changes across product portfolios. In its '2024 Environmental Progress Report' from April 2024, Apple Inc. revealed that 24 percent of the materials used in its products during the fiscal year were sourced from renewable or recycled inputs, demonstrating a strong commitment to resource conservation.

Key Players Profiled in the Ultra Mobile Devices Market

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Xiaomi, Inc.

Sony Group Corporation

HP Inc.

AsusTek Computer Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Report Scope

Ultra Mobile Devices Market, by Type:

Premium Ultra-Mobile Devices

Basic Ultra-Mobile Devices

Utility Ultra-Mobile Devices

Ultra Mobile Devices Market, by Device Type:

Tablet

Laptop Convertibles

Detachable

Ultra Mobile Devices Market, by Application:

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Education

Entertainment

Others

Ultra Mobile Devices Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $71.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $140.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bu6wye

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment