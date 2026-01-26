Board Insulation Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Board Insulation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Board Insulation Market is projected to expand from USD 14.93 Billion in 2025 to USD 19.15 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.24%

The market is primarily propelled by the strict application of energy efficiency mandates and the urgent necessity to modernize deteriorating infrastructure. These requirements force property owners to fund high-performance insulation upgrades to lower energy usage and achieve sustainability objectives. Reinforcing this potential, the North American Insulation Manufacturers Association reported in 2024 that 89 percent of single-family homes in the United States have inadequate insulation, highlighting a substantial opportunity for retrofit initiatives.

Conversely, the industry faces a major hurdle regarding the instability of raw material prices. The unpredictable costs of petrochemical feedstocks essential for foam manufacturing can suddenly increase production expenses and reduce profit margins. This economic volatility creates hesitancy among manufacturers and contractors, potentially causing delays in construction schedules and impeding the widespread acceptance of advanced insulation technologies in price-sensitive areas.

Market Drivers

The enforcement of rigorous energy efficiency building codes serves as a major accelerator for the board insulation industry. Governments worldwide are imposing stricter thermal performance requirements to curb heat loss and reduce operational carbon footprints. These rules demand the application of high-performance rigid boards, such as phenolic foam and polyisocyanurate, to attain lower U-values without notably increasing the thickness of walls. As highlighted by the European Commission in an April 2024 press release regarding the 'Energy Performance of Buildings Directive,' all new structures must be zero-emission by 2030, a mandate that guarantees continued demand for advanced insulation materials as builders work towards compliance.

Concurrently, the growth of global commercial and residential construction endeavors is significantly driving market expansion. Rapid urbanization and the creation of new housing developments establish an immediate need for board insulation in flooring, wall, and roofing systems to guarantee thermal comfort and structural integrity. The U.S. Census Bureau's July 2024 'Monthly New Residential Construction' report noted that privately-owned housing starts reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,353,000 in June. Addressing this rising demand, leading industry entities are broadening their capabilities through strategic acquisitions; for instance, Saint-Gobain agreed in 2024 to acquire CSR Limited for an enterprise value of AUD 4.5 billion to secure a dominant position in the Australian construction materials sector.

Market Challenges

The volatility of raw material prices presents a significant barrier to the Global Board Insulation Market's expansion, largely because the sector depends heavily on petrochemical feedstocks. Key insulation materials like polyisocyanurate and expanded polystyrene rely on petroleum derivatives as fundamental components, rendering their production costs extremely vulnerable to shifts in the global oil market. When feedstock costs surge unexpectedly, manufacturers face immediate increases in production expenses that squeeze profit margins and force rapid pricing adjustments. This instability complicates financial forecasting for extended construction projects, often leading contractors to postpone procurement or opt for less expensive, lower-efficiency alternatives.

The tangible consequences of this fluctuation are apparent in recent upstream pricing patterns. An analysis of federal producer price data by the Associated Builders and Contractors in 2024 indicated that crude petroleum prices spiked by 10.6 percent in April alone, demonstrating the volatile input costs that insulation producers must manage. Such abrupt monthly increases compel manufacturers to transfer costs down the supply chain, resulting in budgetary uncertainty that hinders retrofitting projects and suppresses the wider adoption of high-performance board insulation in markets sensitive to cost changes.

Market Trends

The adoption of Closed-Loop Recycling and Circular Economy initiatives is fundamentally transforming the market as manufacturers look beyond basic energy efficiency to focus on reducing embodied carbon. Organizations are increasingly implementing take-back schemes to recover demolition and construction debris, reprocessing these materials into fresh high-performance boards to decrease dependence on virgin petrochemical resources. This transition is essential for achieving net-zero goals and managing the disposal issues associated with bulky insulation items. According to Kingspan's '2024 Sustainability Report' released in August 2025, the company's dedication to waste reduction and circularity successfully diverted 7,171 tons of waste from landfills throughout its North American operations, proving the real-world effectiveness of these closed-loop strategies.

Furthermore, the growing use of rigid insulation in Modular and Prefabricated Construction is serving as a game-changer, fueled by the demand for precision and speed in contemporary building endeavors. In offsite manufacturing settings, rigid insulation boards are favored over soft wool alternatives because of their exceptional structural stability and capacity to endure the mechanical strains of transport and automated assembly. This approach drastically lowers onsite labor needs while guaranteeing uniform thermal performance in high-density housing projects. As stated in the Modular Building Institute's '2025 United States Permanent Modular Construction Industry Report' from June 2025, the multifamily residential segment dominated the permanent modular market with a project value of $7.1 billion, thereby upholding the demand for robust board insulation products.

