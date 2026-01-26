Sandwich Panel Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sandwich Panel Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Sandwich Panel Market is projected to expand significantly, rising from USD 3.49 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.44 Billion by 2031, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.75%

Market growth is heavily influenced by stricter energy efficiency mandates demanding high-performance building envelopes, alongside the rapid development of the global cold chain logistics industry. Furthermore, the trend toward modular and prefabricated construction methods boosts adoption due to the panels' durability and ease of installation. Data from the Global Cold Chain Alliance indicates that in 2025, the total capacity of the top 25 global temperature-controlled warehousing providers reached 7.3 billion cubic feet, confirming the strong demand for insulated enclosure systems.

Despite these positive indicators, the market faces a substantial hurdle in the form of volatile raw material costs, specifically for steel and chemical foaming agents. These unpredictable price shifts introduce significant budgetary uncertainty for both manufacturers and contractors, often resulting in delayed capital-intensive construction projects. Consequently, manufacturers face the difficult choice of absorbing these costs or passing them on, which can compress operating margins across the entire supply chain and impact the overall competitiveness of sandwich panel solutions.

Market Drivers

The surging demand for cold chain logistics and refrigerated storage infrastructure serves as a primary growth engine for the market, driven by the essential need for precise temperature control in the food processing and pharmaceutical sectors. Sandwich panels are critical to these industries because their superior insulation properties reduce energy usage and ensure the thermal stability necessary for perishable items.

This trend is underscored by substantial capacity expansions among leading logistics providers who rely on these high-performance envelopes. For instance, the Global Cold Chain Alliance reported in April 2025 that the top 25 North American members increased their combined capacity by 629 million cubic feet compared to the prior year, illustrating the heavy investment in refrigerated infrastructure that fuels panel sales.

Concurrently, the enforcement of rigorous energy efficiency standards and green building regulations is transforming construction practices, compelling the adoption of materials that lower carbon emissions and operational expenses. Governments worldwide are establishing frameworks that promote advanced composite panels capable of meeting net-zero requirements through enhanced airtightness and thermal resistance.

This regulatory push is bolstered by widespread construction activity; the U.S. Census Bureau estimated a seasonally adjusted annual construction spending rate of $2.16 trillion in August 2025, signaling vast opportunities for energy-efficient products. Moreover, suppliers are adapting to these sustainability goals, with ArcelorMittal's April 2025 report noting a $1 billion investment in decarbonization since 2018, highlighting the supply chain's commitment to sustainable solutions.

Market Challenges

A major obstacle hindering the Global Sandwich Panel Market is the fluctuation in raw material prices, specifically regarding steel and chemical foaming agents required for the insulating cores and metal facings. Manufacturers depend heavily on these inputs to ensure the structural and thermal quality of their products, yet unpredictable global commodity markets make it difficult to maintain stable pricing or forecast production costs accurately. This financial volatility places producers in a precarious position where they must either absorb the rising expenses, thereby damaging their operating margins, or pass the costs to customers, which risks making sandwich panels less competitive against conventional building materials.

The uncertainty surrounding pricing causes disruptions throughout the supply chain, leading to caution among developers and contractors responsible for large-scale projects. Sudden spikes in component costs can invalidate established budgets before procurement is finalized, resulting in the postponement or reduction of commercial and industrial developments. According to the Associated General Contractors of America, the producer price index for inputs to nonresidential construction increased by 2.5 percent in 2025 compared to August 2024, largely driven by sharp rises in steel and aluminum prices. Such severe cost instability complicates financial planning and discourages the broader adoption of insulated panel systems in price-sensitive markets.

Market Trends

The sector is increasingly shifting toward the use of mineral wool to ensure fire safety compliance, as stakeholders prioritize non-combustible building envelopes to meet stringent insurance requirements. This trend moves beyond general thermal upgrades to focus on creating fire-resilient infrastructure in densely populated areas, pushing manufacturers to ramp up production of stone wool cores that preserve structural integrity during emergencies. This focus on safety is generating significant revenue for specialized producers; the Rockwool Group's 2024 Annual Report, released in February 2025, highlighted a 6% revenue rise to €3.85 billion, attributed to the escalating demand for fire-safe, energy-efficient building solutions.

Additionally, the market is witnessing a growing adoption of bio-based and recyclable core materials, addressing concerns over embodied carbon separate from operational energy efficiency. Manufacturers are incorporating renewable feedstocks, such as timber fibers, to replace fossil-fuel-derived chemicals, thereby supporting a closed-loop construction model where materials can be recovered at the end of their lifecycle.

This move toward circularity is driving investment in natural insulation technologies, as evidenced by the Kingspan Group's preliminary results from February 2025. The company deployed €1.2 billion in new capital, including acquiring a controlling stake in Steico, to fast-track its expansion into natural insulation and lower-carbon product categories.

