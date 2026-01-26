Cone Crusher Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cone Crusher Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Cone Crusher Market is projected to expand from USD 3.24 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.51 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.67%

The market is primarily driven by the surging demand for crushed stone in infrastructure projects and the growing need for metallic minerals resulting from global urbanization. This intense demand for raw material processing is supported by industrial output data; the World Steel Association reported that global crude steel production hit 1.88 billion tonnes in 2024, highlighting the ongoing requirement for heavy-duty iron ore processing machinery.

Nevertheless, the market faces a significant obstacle due to the high operational and maintenance costs linked to this equipment. The extreme pressure and friction necessary to crush hard, abrasive materials lead to the rapid wear of key components, which demands frequent, expensive replacements and causes operational delays. This financial strain can discourage cost-conscious operators from making investments, acting as a major barrier to the widespread adoption of capital-intensive crushing machinery in emerging markets.

Market Drivers

The growth of mining operations and mineral exploration acts as a major catalyst for the cone crusher market, fuelled by the rising demand for critical minerals such as copper and lithium. Cone crushers are vital to the comminution process, effectively breaking down hard ore during secondary and tertiary stages to liberate valuable minerals for subsequent processing. This demand is underscored by increased capital spending on extraction; the International Energy Agency's 'Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2024', published in May 2024, noted that investment in critical minerals mining rose by 10% in 2023, requiring robust crushing fleets. Deploying these machines allows mining operators to sustain the high throughput rates needed to meet the supply demands of the energy transition.

Additionally, increasing government spending on global infrastructure projects significantly boosts the adoption of cone crushers, as these initiatives require massive amounts of various construction aggregates. Large-scale projects, including highways, bridges, and urban developments, depend on these machines to produce high-quality, cubical stone aggregates that adhere to strict engineering standards.

For example, the Ministry of Finance in India announced in its February 2024 'Interim Budget 2024-2025' that the capital expenditure for infrastructure was raised by 11.1% to ?11,11,111 crore, signaling a sharp rise in material needs. To satisfy this construction demand, producers are scaling up output; the U.S. Geological Survey estimated that 2023 U.S. crushed stone production reached 1.5 billion tons, emphasizing the critical role of heavy crushing equipment in the supply chain.

Market Challenges

Substantial operational and maintenance expenses present a major hurdle to the growth of the global cone crusher market. These machines operate by applying immense compression forces to break down abrasive materials, a process that inherently causes rapid wear on vital components such as mantles and concave liners. Consequently, operators face a recurring need to replace parts, which incurs direct equipment costs and necessitates frequent production stoppages. This downtime interrupts revenue generation, causing the total cost of ownership to be significantly higher than the initial purchase price implies.

This financial pressure is intensified by the massive volume of material that must be processed in the mining and aggregate sectors. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, total crushed stone production in the United States reached 1.5 billion tons in 2023. Handling such vast quantities increases the frequency of maintenance intervals, thereby reducing profit margins for mining and aggregate companies. For smaller enterprises or projects in price-sensitive regions, these cumulative operating costs can make the adoption of capital-intensive cone crushing technology financially unfeasible, effectively limiting market penetration in cost-conscious economies.

Market Trends

A significant trend in the industry is the adoption of Hybrid and Electric-Powered Drive Systems, as operators increasingly prioritize decarbonization and operational efficiency over traditional diesel-only models. This shift is motivated by the need to lower fuel logistics costs and adhere to stricter emission standards in mining and urban settings, prompting manufacturers to create equipment that can toggle seamlessly between mains power and onboard generators. The market appeal of these sustainable solutions is clear from recent financial results; Metso Corporation's 'Annual Report 2023', released in March 2024, reported that sales of their energy-efficient 'Planet Positive' portfolio grew by 18% year-on-year, reflecting a strong industry move toward electrified crushing equipment.

Simultaneously, there is rising utilization of crushers in Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling, shifting demand patterns away from solely primary aggregate production. This trend is driven by circular economy mandates and urban planning regulations that require contractors to process concrete and asphalt debris on-site for reuse rather than sending it to landfills. The sheer volume of material available for reprocessing highlights the need for specialized fleets; the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency noted in October 2024 that construction and demolition activities now generate 40% of all waste in the European Union, creating a critical imperative for the deployment of crushers capable of secondary material recovery.

