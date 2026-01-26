Digital Retail Africa 2026: Where RetailTech and Ecommerce Converge for Africa’s Future

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail in Africa is undergoing a profound transformation. Fuelled by rapid technological adoption, shifting consumer expectations, and the rise of connected commerce, the industry is pivoting from traditional practices toward digital-first models that are more agile, personalised, and efficient. Against this backdrop, Digital Retail Africa 2026 has emerged as the premier platform for leaders, innovators, and solution providers to shape the future of retail and ecommerce on the continent.

Scheduled for 26 February 2026 at the Southern Sun Cape Sun in Cape Town, Digital Retail Africa is entering its eighth year as a dedicated summit and exhibition focused on retail technology, ecommerce innovation, and strategic digital transformation. The event brings together a powerful mix of executives from leading retailers, technology companies, payment innovators, and logistics providers — all committed to navigating disruption and unlocking new opportunities in a rapidly changing retail landscape.

Retail in South Africa and across Africa is growing at an unprecedented pace. According to industry data, South Africa’s retail market reached $72.6 billion, driven by stronger consumer spending, increased ecommerce adoption, and technological innovation across digital payments, loyalty solutions, and supply chain optimisation. This growth underscores the strategic importance of technology in helping retail organisations remain competitive, resilient, and relevant.

Why Attend Digital Retail Africa 2026?

For retail and ecommerce leaders, Digital Retail Africa is more than a conference — it is a strategic learning hub. Attendees gain insights into the trends and technologies that are defining modern retail, including AI-powered personalisation, omnichannel commerce, real-time supply chain analytics, seamless payments, and customer experience transformation. Through keynote addresses, case studies, and panel discussions, senior executives will share practical lessons on how to tackle real-world challenges such as competition from global marketplaces, payment security, inventory optimisation, and digital customer engagement.

Moreover, Digital Retail Africa facilitates high-value networking with peers and industry pioneers. It creates an environment where decision-makers can exchange ideas, benchmark strategies, and cultivate partnerships that drive innovation. From emerging startups to seasoned C-suite leaders, participants will leave with a clearer understanding of how to harness technology to scale their businesses and delight customers.

Why Sponsor Digital Retail Africa?

Sponsorship at Digital Retail Africa offers unmatched visibility in front of an audience that truly matters — senior retail executives and strategic buyers. Sponsoring organisations can position themselves as thought leaders, shape the conversation around the future of retail tech, and align their brand with innovation and industry excellence. Through speaking opportunities, branded sessions, and curated engagement formats, sponsors can demonstrate their solutions’ value and build credibility with potential customers and partners.

In a market where innovation is the differentiator, Digital Retail Africa 2026 stands as a catalyst for progress. Whether you are a seasoned retailer, a tech innovator, or a strategic partner in the retail ecosystem, this event offers the insights, connections, and visibility needed to thrive in the era of digital commerce. Visit www.digitalretailafrica.co.za for more information and to secure your place at Africa’s leading retail technology event.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tebogo Kekana

tebogo@itnewsafrica.com

+27120125801

