Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 per Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIM) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2026.

“We are pleased to announce a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, as we continue to provide returns to our shareholders,” said Mike Huston, President and CEO. At the stock price of $25.25 per share at the close of the market on January 23, 2026, the current dividend equates to a yield of 2.53% on an annualized basis.

On January 23, 2026, Northrim reported net income of $12.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $27.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, and $10.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter a year ago.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim is the holding company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 20 branches throughout the State of Alaska (the “Bank”). The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska’s economy and its “Customer First Service” philosophy. Northrim Funding Services, a division of the Bank, operates a factoring and asset-based lending division in the State of Washington. Sallyport Commercial Finance, LLC, a specialty finance company, and Residential Mortgage, LLC, a regional home mortgage company, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Bank.

www.northrim.com

Transmitted on Globe Newswire on January 26, 2026, at 5:00 a.m. Alaska Time.

Contact:

Mike Huston, President, CEO, and COO

(907) 261-8750

Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer

(907) 261-3539